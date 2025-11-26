Golden State Announces Annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers over Thanksgiving Weekend

Published on November 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State's annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers will launch on Friday, November 28, providing fans with a variety of deals for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including offers with no ticketing fees, merchandise discounts at Warriors, Valkyries, and Santa Cruz Shops, and select promotions on Chase Center events. For more information, visit chasecenter.com/blackfriday-cybermonday.

Below are the Golden State Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers this season, which will be available from Friday, November 28, through Monday, December 1:

Fans can purchase Warriors single-game tickets at warriors.com with no ticketing fees.

Starting on Black Friday, fans can enjoy 30% off sitewide at Warriors Shop online at shop.warriors.com. Plus, fans can earn an extra 30% Cash Back on their purchase when shopping through Rakuten.

Fans can receive 30% off sitewide at Valkyries Shop online at shop.valkyries.com.

Tickets to the remaining Santa Cruz Warriors home matchups will be available for purchase with no ticketing fees at santacruzbasketball.com.

Fans who spend $50 at the Santa Cruz Warriors Shop in-arena through Rakuten will receive 10% cash back and a Santa Cruz Warriors windbreaker.

Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, will offer a free Golden State Sports Academy water bottle for fans who sign up for any winter multi-day holiday camp session. Additionally, fans will receive a free water bottle and save $90 when purchasing a 12-pack of private training sessions.

Throughout the weekend, fans will have access to discounts on Chase Center events, including access to purchase tickets to the Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic on Sunday, December 21, with no ticket fees.

Additionally, fans will receive up to 40% off select tickets to USF Legacy on Wednesday, December 17, and the Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday, January 18, and up to 25% off select tickets to the University of San Francisco (USF) and Gonzaga's men's basketball matchup on Wednesday, February 18.

Fans can buy four tickets for the price of three on select tickets to Los Tigres del Norte on Friday, February 20, and Ricardo Arjona on Saturday, March 14.

For more information on Golden State's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, please visit chasecenter.com/blackfriday-cybermonday







