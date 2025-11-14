Valkyries' Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes Receives 2025 Seasonlong WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

Published on November 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The WNBA announced today that Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes is the recipient of the 2025 Seasonlong WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her work in uplifting the Bay Area community.

Hayes immediately connected with the local community, participating in local events focused on empowerment, youth engagement, financial literacy, and community support throughout the inaugural 2025 season. The creator of the SEYAH Foundation, Hayes brought her business expertise and provided helpful insights to female entrepreneurs. Drawing from her own experiences working in male-dominated industries Hayes made a strong impact while advancing her foundation's mission to help shift people from survival to purpose.

"Community work is at the core of who I am, it's not just about giving back, it's about pouring into the same community that has poured so much love into me," said Hayes. "Receiving this award is a true honor because it recognizes something I would do regardless of recognition: serve, uplift, and inspire. I'm grateful every day for the opportunity to work alongside communities in the Bay Area and beyond, knowing that together we create a cycle of love, growth, and empowerment."

In recognition of Hayes' commitment to the community, the WNBA will donate $20,000 to Changing Faces Inc., a non-profit selected by Hayes that enriches the lives of youth by focusing on transitional programs, substance abuse treatment, and long-term stability.

Highlights of Hayes' work in the community include:

Claremont Middle School Visit: On March 21, Hayes mentored the Claremont Middle School basketball team, providing valuable insight into the dedication, mindset, and hard work required to become a professional athlete. She was also a featured guest on the school's student-led podcast, helping amplify their voices and inspire their listeners.

Paint the Future - Oakland's Community Mural Day: Hayes joined members of the community on March 22 as they painted a large-scale public mural that celebrated diversity, resilience and empowerment in the heart of Oakland.

Violet Book of Business, presented by Chase: On May 5, Hayes shared her own story of creating her own business, forming the SEYAH Foundation, and the importance of financial literacy to a group of Bay Area women entrepreneurs as part of the "Violet Book of Business," presented by Chase.

R.I.S.E. Program Visit to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center: On June 2, Hayes hosted a panel for the team's R.I.S.E (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment) campaign, a youth-focused program designed to educate, inspire, and empower young people to become champions of equity, justice, and positive change in their communities.

Soar With Her Practice Visit: On July 2, Hayes and her Valkyries teammates welcomed students from the "Soar with Her: Mentorship Program," presented by United Airlines in which Hayes led interactive games and conversation with the young participants of Youth UpRising.

Ascending Star Summit, presented by Rakuten: On August 26, Hayes spoke to dozens of early career women about leadership development and career goals, providing essential insight to help foster professional growth.

Golden State Valkyries Fashion Show presented by Sephora: Hayes showcased her pieces from SEYAH at the inaugural "Golden State Valkyries Fashion Show," presented by Sephora on August 28, where she played a key role in bring the community together through a unique blend of culture, lifestyle, and empowerment.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.