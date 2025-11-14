Golden State Valkyries' Tiffany Hayes Receives Seasonlong WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes is the recipient of the Seasonlong WNBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of her mentorship, leadership, and commitment to advancing financial literacy and community empowerment.

Throughout the Valkyries' inaugural season in the Bay Area, Hayes dedicated herself to championing education and expanding access to tools that help individuals achieve financial independence. Central to that mission is the SEYAH Foundation, which Hayes founded to help shift people from survival to purpose. The foundation provides a safe and supportive space for overlooked and under-resourced individuals to grow through programs focused on mental health, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

"Community work is at the core of who I am, it's not just about giving back, it's about pouring into the same community that has poured so much love into me," Hayes said. "Receiving this award is a true honor because it recognizes something I would do regardless of recognition: serve, uplift, and inspire. I'm grateful every day for the opportunity to work alongside communities in the Bay Area and beyond, knowing that together we create a cycle of love, growth, and empowerment."

Highlights of Hayes' efforts in the community are included below:

Violet Book of Business Program Launch: On May 5, as part of the program with the Valkyries and Chase designed to empower 14 Bay Area women entrepreneurs, Hayes shared resources and her personal story on her path to entrepreneurship.

R.I.S.E: Juvenile Justice Center: Hayes participated in the team's R.I.S.E (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment) initiative on June 2. R.I.S.E is a youth-focused program designed to educate, inspire, and empower young people to become champions of equity, justice, and positive change in their communities.

Soar With Her Event: On July 2, Hayes and her Valkyries teammates participated in the "Soar with Her: Mentorship Program," presented by United Airlines, a transformative initiative dedicated to empowering girls from Youth UpRising, a local non-profit that provides services and support for Bay Area youth.

Ascending Star Summit presented by Rakuten: Hayes participated in a community event on Aug. 26 with the team and Rakuten designed to empower early career-women and provide leadership development and career advancement resources.

Golden State Valkyries Fashion Show presented by Sephora: On Aug. 28, alongside her Valkyries teammates, Hayes celebrated the intersection of the WNBA and fashion and amplifying the voices and visibility of women in sports by showcasing dynamic collaborations.

In recognition of Hayes' commitment to the community, the WNBA will donate $20,000 to Changing Faces Inc., a non-profit selected by Hayes that enriches the lives of youth by focusing on transitional programs, substance abuse treatment, and long-term stability.







