USA Basketball Women's National Team Announces December Training Camp

Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - The USA Basketball Women's National Team announced today the 18 players who will participate in a training camp set for Dec. 12-14 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The camp will feature 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby won a 3x3 bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Brionna Jones is a 2022 FIBA World Cup champion, alongside Copper and Gray while Plum (2022, 2018) and Griner (2018, 2014) are two-time World Cup champions.

Aliyah Boston, who has represented the USA in various junior and senior competitions and camps, is also expected in Durham.

Ten players will make their senior national team camp debuts including Lauren Betts, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins.

Betts, Boston, Burton, Jackson and Reese have competed in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup, while Betts, Boston, Brink, Bueckers, Citron, Clark and Watkins own gold medals from various junior competitions.

Iriafen will make her USA Basketball debut in Durham.

A number of players also feature 3x3 experience, including Olympic medalists Plum (2021, Gold), Young (2021, Gold) and Hamby, World Cup gold medalist Brink (2023) and AmeriCup medalists Burton (2022, silver), Hamby (2023, gold) and Jones (2021, gold). Boston, Bueckers and Jackson also have played for USA Basketball in 3x3 junior competitions.

2025-28 USA Basketball Women's National Team head coach Kara Lawson (Duke University) will lead training camp. She will be assisted by court coaches Natalie Nakase (Golden State Valkyries), Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix Mercury) and Stephanie White (Indiana Fever). White, the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year, was a court coach at the April 2024 Women's National Team's Training Camp and also played for the USA at the 1997 Jones Cup and the 1994 U.S. Olympic Festival. During the 2025 season, White led the Fever to a franchise-best 24 wins. Tibbetts, who made it to the WNBA Finals in 2025 with Phoenix, was the head coach of the USA Basketball Men's Pan American Games Team that finished third place in 2011. Nakase, the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, will make her USA Basketball debut. The first-year head coach helped the Valkyries become the first-ever expansion franchise to make the playoffs in their first season.

USA Women's National Team managing director Sue Bird will evaluate players prior to naming a team for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, which will take place from Sept. 4-13, 2026 in Berlin. The USA will seek their fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal.







