Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: November 19, 2025

Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 11 Valkyries players are competing overseas, with two more scheduled to participate in the Unrivaled league later this offseason. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.

This week's edition of 'Beyond the Bay' is unique, as there were no domestic league games over this span. However, both Justė Jocytė (Lithuania) and Temi Fágbénlé (Great Britain) played in the first round of the EuroBasket 2027 qualifier games and Veronica Burton was announced as a representative for Team USA for their USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup team.

Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)

Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)

Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)

Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)

Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)

Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket)

Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)

Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)

Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)

Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)

Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)

Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)

Veronica Burton

Team: Mist - Unrivaled | USA, USA | AmeriCup 3x3

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Veronica Burton has been named to USA Basketball's 3x3 team for the 2025 FIBA Women's 3x3 AmeriCup, as announced on Wednesday. Burton is a 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup silver medalist and 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup bronze medalist. She is joined by Shakira Austin, Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon. USA Basketball will compete from Nov. 27-30 in León, Mexico. The women tip off Pool B on Nov. 28 with Brazil (3:50 p.m. ET) and Jamaica (7:30 p.m. ET). Following pool play, the top two teams from each of the four three-team pools advance to the quarterfinals on Nov. 30. The full schedule is here. The U.S. women have stood atop the podium twice (2021, 2023).

Temi Fágbénlé

Team: Henan | China, United Kingdom | EuroBasket

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Nov. 12 Switzerland EuroBasket Qualifier W, 85-64 12 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, 2 STL

Nov. 15 Austria EuroBasket Qualifier L, 81-85 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK

Nov. 18 Norway EuroBasket Qualifier W, 91-48 13 PTS, 2 STL

Justė Jocytė

Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain, Lithuania | EuroBasket

Valkyries Teammates: Laeticia Amihere

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Nov. 13 Sweden EuroBasket Qualifier W, 87-65 19 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL

Nov. 16 Belgium EuroBasket Qualifier W, 73-69 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL







