Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: December 11, 2025

Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 13 Valkyries players are competing overseas, with more scheduled to participate in the Unrivaled league later this offseason. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.

Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)

Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)

Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)

Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)

Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)

Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket)

Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)

Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)

Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)

Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)

Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)

Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)

How to Watch

EuroLeague on YouTube

Spain-LF Endesa on YouTube

Turkey-KBSL on YouTube

Czech Republic-ZBL on ZBL League Website

Unrivaled on HBO Max

FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on YouTube

Laeticia Amihere

Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: Justė Jocytė

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Jairis Spain-LF Endesa W, 71-60 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL

Dec. 7 IDKEuskotren Spain-LF Endesa W, 79-66 16 PTS, 7 REB

Kaila Charles

Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Broni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-45 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

Kaitlyn Chen

Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic

Valkyries Teammates: Janelle Salaün

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 6 Hradec Kralove Czech Republic-ZBL W, 102-67 6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

María Conde

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Scrivia Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-66 8 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

Dec. 7 San Giovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-44 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL

Justė Jocytė

Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: Laeticia Amihere

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Jairis Spain-LF Endesa W, 77-71 12 PTS, 4 AST

Dec. 7 IDK Euskotren Spain-LF Endesa W, 71-60 12 PTS, 1 STL

Carla Leite

Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 CadiLaSeu Spain-LF Endesa W, 82-69 22 PTS, 5 AST

Dec. 7 Avenida Spain-LF Endesa W, 85-73 14 PTS

Iliana Rupert

Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey

Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 6 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 93-79 8 PTS, 8 REB

Janelle Salaün

Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic

Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Trutnov Czech Republic-ZBL W, 109-52 17 PTS, 2 STL

Dec. 6 Hradec Kralove Czech Republic-ZBL W, 112-49 14 PTS, 10 REB

Cecilia Zandalasini

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: María Conde

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Dec. 3 Scrivia Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-66 19 PTS, 4 3PM

Dec. 7 San Giovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-44 18 PTS, 5 REB







