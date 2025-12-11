Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: December 11, 2025
Published on December 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 13 Valkyries players are competing overseas, with more scheduled to participate in the Unrivaled league later this offseason. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.
Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)
Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)
Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)
Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)
Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic)
María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)
Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket)
Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)
Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)
Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)
Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)
Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)
Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)
Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)
How to Watch
EuroLeague on YouTube
Spain-LF Endesa on YouTube
Turkey-KBSL on YouTube
Czech Republic-ZBL on ZBL League Website
Unrivaled on HBO Max
FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on YouTube
Laeticia Amihere
Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: Justė Jocytė
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Jairis Spain-LF Endesa W, 71-60 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL
Dec. 7 IDKEuskotren Spain-LF Endesa W, 79-66 16 PTS, 7 REB
Kaila Charles
Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Broni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-45 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL
Kaitlyn Chen
Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic
Valkyries Teammates: Janelle Salaün
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 6 Hradec Kralove Czech Republic-ZBL W, 102-67 6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
María Conde
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Scrivia Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-66 8 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
Dec. 7 San Giovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-44 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL
Justė Jocytė
Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: Laeticia Amihere
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Jairis Spain-LF Endesa W, 77-71 12 PTS, 4 AST
Dec. 7 IDK Euskotren Spain-LF Endesa W, 71-60 12 PTS, 1 STL
Carla Leite
Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 CadiLaSeu Spain-LF Endesa W, 82-69 22 PTS, 5 AST
Dec. 7 Avenida Spain-LF Endesa W, 85-73 14 PTS
Iliana Rupert
Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey
Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 6 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 93-79 8 PTS, 8 REB
Janelle Salaün
Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic
Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Trutnov Czech Republic-ZBL W, 109-52 17 PTS, 2 STL
Dec. 6 Hradec Kralove Czech Republic-ZBL W, 112-49 14 PTS, 10 REB
Cecilia Zandalasini
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: María Conde
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Dec. 3 Scrivia Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-66 19 PTS, 4 3PM
Dec. 7 San Giovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 66-44 18 PTS, 5 REB
