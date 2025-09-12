Paige Bueckers Voted AP Rookie of the Year

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was voted Associated Press (AP) Rookie of the Year, as announced on Friday. Bueckers was also an AP All-WNBA Second Team selection and unanimous choice to the AP All-Rookie Team.

Over 36 games in 2025, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting .477 from the field and .331 from three.

Bueckers' rookie campaign was one for the record books. She tallied the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in WNBA history, while posting the highest single-game scoring performance ever by a rookie with her 44-point outing at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Her 30-game double-digit scoring streak to start her career is the third-longest in WNBA history behind A'ja Wilson (33 games, 2018) and Candace Parker (32 games, 2008), while her 17 20-point games finish tied for fifth all-time.

The 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 overall selection out of UConn set Wings franchise rookie records for points, points per game, assists, assists per game and points-assists double-doubles (2).

The 6-0 guard is the only player in the WNBA to finish in the top nine in scoring (5th), assists (9th) and steals (6th). Her 20.3 efficiency rating was tops among all guards in the WNBA, ranked seventh overall, and was the only rookie to finish in the top 19.

Her 44-point outing on Aug. 20 was the most points scored by any player since 2023, while she is the only player in WNBA history to score 40+ while shooting at least 80 percent from the field.

Bueckers is the only rookie in WNBA history to average at least 19 points per game while shooting at least 47 percent from the field, and just the second player (Candace Parker, 2015) in WNBA history to average at least 19 points, five assists and 47-percent shooting. She is the lone rookie in league history to average at least 19 points and 1.5 steals per game.

Bueckers is just the seventh rookie in WNBA history to record multiple points-assists double-doubles and just the second in the last decade. She was honored as WNBA Rookie of the Month three times in 2025 (June, July, August), becoming just the 10th player in WNBA history and first in Wings franchise history to earn the distinction three times.

With her All-WNBA Second Team nod, Bueckers is just the third rookie in league history to garner AP All-WNBA honors, joining Caitlin Clark (2024) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

Bueckers is the second AP Rookie of the Year in Wings franchise history, joining Allisha Gray in 2017. Dallas is just the third franchise to boast multiple rookies of the year, along with the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever.







