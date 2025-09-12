WNBA Unveils Announcement Schedule for Official 2025 End-Of-Season Awards

NEW YORK - The WNBA today unveiled the announcement schedule for its official 2025 end-of-season awards.

The WNBA will present 13 end-of-season awards throughout the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google: All-WNBA First and Second Teams; WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams; WNBA All-Rookie Team; WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year; WNBA Business Executive Leadership Award presented by Deloitte; WNBA Coach of the Year; Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year; Kia WNBA Most Improved Player; Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player; Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year; Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year; Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award; and the WNBA Peak Performers.

A national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters will submit votes for 10 of the 13 season-ending awards. The WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year honor is voted on by the league's general managers, and the WNBA Business Executive Leadership Award presented by Deloitte is selected by WNBA senior leadership. The WNBA also recognizes the regular-season statistical leaders in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game, with each receiving a Peak Performer Award.

Below is the full announcement schedule for the official 2025 WNBA end-of-season awards:

DATE AWARD ANNOUNCEMENT

Monday, Sept. 15 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player

Wednesday, Sept. 17 WNBA Coach of the Year

Thursday, Sept. 18 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Friday, Sept. 19 Announcement of five finalists for Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player

Saturday. Sept. 20 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Sunday, Sept. 21 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player

Monday, Sept. 22 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Tuesday, Sept. 23 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Monday, Sept. 29 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Wednesday, Oct. 1 WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams

Thursday, Oct 2 WNBA Business Executive Leadership Award presented by Deloitte

Tuesday, Oct. 7 All-WNBA First and Second Teams

TBD Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year

Exact times and platforms for the announcements will be announced in the coming days.

*Dates subject to change

The WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will tip off with four First Round games on Sunday, Sept. 14, and the Semifinals will get underway with two games on Sunday, Sept. 21. The WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV will begin on Friday, Oct. 3. All playoff games will be broadcast on ESPN Networks.







