Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named to Associated Press All-WNBA First Team

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named to the Associated Press' All-WNBA First Team for the first time in her career.

Mitchell finished the 2025 regular season as the league leader in three pointers made, scoring 111 from beyond the arc, while scoring the second-most points overall, totaling 890 points. Additionally, Mitchell ranked third in points per game, recording 20.2 points per game, and breaking a two-decades long Indiana Fever record set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings.

This year Mitchell led the Fever in minutes played, appearing in 1,381 minutes, starting all 44 games. Mitchell set new franchise records for points scored in a single season, as well as becoming Indiana's leader in career three pointers made with 669, good for the eighth-most in WNBA history. Additionally, Mitchell set a new franchise record for most 30+ point games across her career, earning her 11 th, passing Catchings.

As part of the Fever roster, Mitchell helped lead Indiana to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2016, with the team setting new franchise records for most games won in a single season with 24, as well as most road victories in a season with 10. Mitchell was instrumental in in setting new records for largest margin of victory in franchise history, earning a 35-point win over Chicago in the home opener, as well as recording the largest comeback victory in franchise history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to defeat Connecticut on Aug. 17.

For her play this year, Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star for the third-consecutive year and was a two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Mitchell becomes just the second Fever player to be named to any AP All-WNBA team since its inception in 2016, joining fellow teammate Caitlin Clark who was a member of the 2024 AP All-WNBA First Team. The Cincinnati native was previously named to AP's All-Rookie team in 2018.







