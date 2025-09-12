Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen Earn Ap Honors

September 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin was selected as the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, while guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen have been unanimously named to the 2025 Associated Press All-Rookie Team, the AP announced today.

During the 2025 season, Austin appeared in a career-high 38 games after appearing in 12 games during the 2024 season due to injury. She averaged career-highs in points (12.7), assists (1.8), and blocks (1.1) along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

She joined Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Azurá Stevens as the only players during the 2025 season to average at least 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal per game. She also set personal single-season highs in total free throw attempts (146) and makes (97), total steals (41) and blocks (43), 20+ point games (4), and multi-block (12) and multi-assist games (22).

During the game on August 24 against the Seattle Storm, she recorded 30 points, five rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal - becoming the first player in Mystics history to record 30+ points and 4+ blocks in a single game. Austin also earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week (June 16-22), the first such honor of her career.

Rookies Citron and Iriafen appeared in all 44 games for the Mystics during the 2025 WNBA season.

In her debut season, Citron averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47.0% from the field and 44.5% from three-point range. She joined Wilson and Collier as the only players this season to average at least 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on shooting splits on .450/.400/.850 and became the only rookie in league history to accomplish this feat.

Citron totaled 81 three-pointers on the season, tied for the ninth most during the 2025 season, and tied the single-season record in franchise history. Her .445 three-point percentage was best in the WNBA and is the highest three-point percentage by a rookie in league history [min. 125 3PA].

Iriafen averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. She joined Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Aliyah Boston, Jonquel Jones, and Kamilla Cardoso as the only players to average at least 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds on 48.0% or better shooting during the 2025 season and is one of seven rookies in WNBA history to do so.

She recorded a 2025 rookie-best, and single-season franchise record of 16 double-doubles, ranking fifth overall in the league. Her 8.5 rebounds per game are the most by a rookie in franchise history and ranked fourth overall in the WNBA this season.

Austin becomes the first player in franchise history to earn AP Comeback Player of the Year honors while Citron and Iriafen become the fourth and fifth players in Mystics history to be named to the AP All-Rookie Team.







