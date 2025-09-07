Mystics vs. Fever Postgame Notes -- September 7, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. INDIANA FEVER

September 7, 2025

Mystics 65 - Fever 94

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (65) Citron (17) Austin & Engstler (7) Melbourne (5)

Fever (94) Howard (17) Boston (11) Sims (8)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron led the Mystics in scoring with 17 points (6-9 FG) adding two rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Citron has now scored the most points in a single season in franchise history (644), surpassing Brittney Sykes (631; 2023)

She ranks third all-time in three-point field goals by a rookie in WNBA history with 78, moving past Tamika Catchings (76 threes, 2002) and Crystal Robinson (76 in 1999).

Citron scored 13 points in the first half, marking her fifth game this season with 10+ points in the first half (last: 8/28/2025 @ NYL).

She has now made multiple three-point field goals in 22 games this season, passing Julie Vanloo (2024) for the most such games by a Mystics rookie.

That mark also places her third in WNBA history for rookie games with two or more threes, trailing only Rhyne Howard (24 games, 2022) and Caitlin Clark (35 games, 2024).

This was her 12th game this season recording at least one block and one steal.

Kiki Iriafen added 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

She now ranks ninth in single-season scoring in Mystics history with 568 points, passing Nikki McCray (561 points, 1999), Chamique Holdsclaw (561 points, 2000), and Crystal Langhorne (563 points, 2011).

Iriafen recorded her 30 th game this season with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, surpassing both Crystal Langhorne (2010) and Elena Delle Donne (2019) for the most in a season in Mystics History.

This also ranks third among rookies in WNBA history.

Shakira Austin contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

Austin becomes the 10 th player in Mystics history to record 100+ blocks.

She has now posted multiple blocks in back-to-back games and 13 games this season.

This was her 20 th game of the season with 10+ points and five or more rebounds.

Sug Sutton recorded her ninth game with two or more steals on the season (last: 8/15/2025 @ IND)

Jade Melbourne came off the bench to lead the Mystics with five assists.

It marked her 10 th game this season with five or more assists, a single-season career-high.

Emily Engstler tied a game-high with seven rebounds off the bench.

Emily Engstler tied a game-high with seven rebounds off the bench.

It was her 10 th game this season with 5+ rebounds in a reserve role.







