Wings Clipped in Road Finale

September 7, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - The Dallas Wings wrapped up their 2025 road slate with a 91-77 setback at the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena. Myisha Hines-Allen had a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double while adding seven assists to lead the Wings, while Paige Bueckers filled the stat sheet with a team-high 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The Sparks remained in contention for a spot in the playoffs with the win, improving to 20-22 on the year while the Wings fell to 9-34.

The double-double for Hines-Allen was her second straight, marking the first time she's recorded back-to-back double-doubles since the 2021 season when she did so in three-straight games, May 25-June 5. Hines-Allen is just the 12th player in league history to tally at least 15 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and a block in game. Bueckers moved within 14 points of A'ja Wilson who holds the No. 3 spot on the WNBA rookie season scoring list and inched within four assists of Sue Bird in the No. 3 spot on the WNBA rookie season assists list.

Game Leaders  

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (18) Hines-Allen (13) Bueckers, Hines-Allen (7)

Los Angeles Allemand (21) Stevens (11) Hamby, Allemand (4)

First Quarter: Dallas 14, Los Angeles 21

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Myisha Hines-Allen for its penultimate game of the year. Knotted at 4-4, LA went on a 12-2 run to take an early 10-point lead, 16-6. The Wings were limited to just 29.4-percent shooting, including 0-5 from three, while the Sparks kept Bueckers from attempting a field goal. Jones and Amy Okonkwo had four points apiece to lead Dallas, who committed eight turnovers over the first 10 minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Los Angeles 21

The Sparks maintained their advantage in the second despite eight points from Bueckers, who was 2-3 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line in the quarter. Berger added five points on 2-2 shooting while Jones chipped in three assists. Dallas reined in their turnovers with just three in the frame, while bumping its shooting clip to 38.9 percent. Azurá Stevens led Los Angeles in scoring with seven points towards a game-high 11 points for the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 31, Los Angeles 24

The Wings used a 15-4 run which spanned the closing moments of the second through the 7:29 mark in the third to tie the game at 46-46. Dallas took its first lead since the opening quarter off a Hines-Allen three, 55-54, with 4:26 left in the third. LA responded with a 9-2 run to regain a six-point advantage, 63-57 with under 90 seconds left in the quarter. Dallas outscored LA 7-3 over the final 1:07 to close within two after three. Bueckers had eight points in the third towards a game-high 16 for the contest, while Hines-Allen scored nine and grabbed five rebounds to register her second consecutive double-double with totals of 13 points and 10 rebounds after three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 13, Los Angeles 25

The fourth was all Sparks as they staved off being eliminated from playoff contention, outscoring the Wings 25-13 to clinch the win. The Wings were kept off the scoreboard for the opening 4:30 of the quarter as Los Angeles turned a two-point lead into an 18-point advantage. Siegrist chipped in four points in the fourth while LA was led by Rae Burrell's 13-point frame.

Siegrist finished with 13 points and four rebounds, scoring in double figures for the 11th consecutive game. Okonkwo chipped in nine points and four rebounds.

Dallas outrebounded Los Angeles 46-41 but committed 17 turnovers which the Sparks turned into 21 points. LA finished with the advantage in points in the paint (44-40), second-chance points (10-2) and fast break points (20-12). The Wings shot 38.9 percent from the field, 21.7 percent from three and 94.1 percent from free-throw line; the Sparks tallied clips of 40.5 percent, 30.3 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

Julie Allemand led six Sparks in double figures with a game-high 21 points on 8-8 shooting, including 3-3 from three. Stevens had a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards.

Dallas concludes its 2025 season on Thursday when it hosts the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.







