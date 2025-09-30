Dallas Wings Part Ways with Head Coach Chris Koclanes

Published on September 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced today that head coach Chris Koclanes has been relieved of his duties.

"On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season," said Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success. As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization. The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court."

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.







