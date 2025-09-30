Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the International League's Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won the Triple-A National Championship; the Women's National Basketball Association's New York Liberty fired head coach Sandy Brondello; the Canadian Premier League added FC Supra du Québec as an expansion team for next season; and in the Canadian Football League, Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson passed away at the age of 65.

Highlights from this week come from the International League, Pacific Coast League, Texas League, Eastern League, California League, Canadian Premier League, Major League Soccer, USL Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, American Hockey League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, Canadian Football League, Arena Football One, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASEBALL

International League

Jacob Berry's two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-7 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators, sealing the club's first Triple-A National Championship.

Marlins prospect Josh White records a strikeout to win the 2025 International League title for Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Pacific Coast League

Athletics righty Jake Walkinshaw throws a 99 mph sinker to notch his second strikeout, clinching the Pacific Coast League title for Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

Texas League

Cardinals prospect Zane Mills induces a groundout to seal the Texas League championship for Double-A Springfield Cardinals

Eastern League

Mets right-hander Carlos Guzman notches a strikeout to seal the Eastern League championship for Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies

California League

Dodgers' new Single-A affiliate unveils new identity as Ontario Tower Buzzers

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The New York Liberty announced that head coach Sandy Brondello's contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season. "We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship. We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter."

Alexa Philippou joins me on NBA Today to detail the New York Liberty deciding not to renew head coach Sandy Brondello's contract.

The three-time WNBA Champion Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build a world-class training and practice facility in El Segundo scheduled to open in 2027. Purpose-built in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, the 55,000-square-foot facility embodies the Sparks' commitment to innovation, performance, and the holistic well-being of its players. At $150 million, it represents the largest investment to date in the history of women's sports for a single team. Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment Group advised on the land acquisition and is serving as development manager and owner representative for the project. Designed to capture the spirit of Los Angeles and the vibrancy of the Sparks, the facility features sweeping architectural curves inspired by the grace of the game and abundant natural light from expansive windows and retractable doors. Situated in the heart of El Segundo, the new facility reinforces the Sparks' role as a cornerstone of LA's professional sports landscape. "We're building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court," said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

Los Angeles Sparks unveil plans for a $150 million practice facility in El Segundo

The WNBA's Dallas Wings will break ground this week on a $48.6 million practice facility in West Oak Cliff, set to open ahead of the team's downtown move. NBC 5's David Goins has the story.

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League

FC Supra du Québec, the newest club to join the Canadian Premier League, the country's top men's professional soccer league, unveiled its name and logo. The introduction was celebrated at a live event held at Complex Multi-Sports de Laval, Que. where members of the local soccer community gathered to get a first public look at the club's new brand. "We want to be known as the club from here, for here, ÃÂ¬Â said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra. "The team's name was a natural choice. We are honouring Quebec's rich soccer tradition while building on community connections and elevating the game to the highest level. The club's brand identity reimagines the original Supra logo, used by the Montreal soccer club that played from 1988 to 1992 in the former Canadian Professional Soccer League (CPSL). The red, blue and white colourway ushers in the beginning of a new legacy.

Soccer fans in the Montreal area are excited to finally have a team in the Canadian Premier League, six years after the league launched. Despite CF Montreal and the Montreal Roses already vying for their attention and dollars, some in the soccer community feel there's enough room for a third team.

Major League Soccer

Los Angeles Galaxy Joseph Paintsil FIRST-HALF HAT TRICK vs. Sporting KC!

United Soccer League Championship

They don't take the field for two years, but a new men's pro soccer team is already looking for a new home. NBC 5's David Goins has more on why the City of Garland pulled support for Atlético Dallas' soccer complex.

The United Soccer League, in partnership with Reno Pro Soccer, announced their intent to bring professional soccer to northern Nevada. On September 8, Reno Pro Soccer closed on the former Jones West Ford site at Kietzke Lane with plans to transform this vacant parcel into a new sports and entertainment district that will revitalize the area and serve as a community gathering place. A soccer-specific stadium will become home to a USL professional men's team. "As the USL continues to expand in the Western U.S., we're excited about the potential of bringing professional soccer to northern Nevada," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Reno is one of the fastest-growing mid-size cities in the country with a passionate soccer fan base. Add in a dedicated local ownership group with plans for a soccer-specific stadium in a prime location, and you have the foundation needed to build a successful club and raise Reno's profile across the region."

MLS NEXT Pro

Before a lively crowd at Calder Plaza this afternoon, West Michigan Soccer officially unveiled the name and brand identity for the region's new MLS NEXT Pro team: Athletic Club Grand Rapids (AC Grand Rapids). The reveal marked a milestone moment for soccer in West Michigan as fans, families, and community members gathered to witness the team's name and crest for the first time. The celebration featured team branded face painting, food trucks, live art and music, and the chance to purchase official team merchandise, alongside the excitement of ArtPrize and the Beer City Brewers Fest that kicked off immediately following the brand reveal. "Today marks a defining moment for our community," said Dan DeVos, co-owner, Athletic Club Grand Rapids. "A team's name and crest carry the heartbeat of a city, the voice of its fans and the dreams of its players. When our athletes take the pitch, they'll wear more than a uniform - they'll wear the pride of West Michigan across their chest. ¬Å AC Grand Rapids will begin play in the 2027 season at the new Amway Stadium on Grand Rapids' West Side. Between now and then, the club will continue to build momentum through community events, fan engagement and preparations for its inaugural season.

West Michigan Soccer, the area's new club set to start play in 2027, will be known as AC Grand Rapids

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced that league owners have voted unanimously to award two expansion teams to the Sacramento-Cordova region - with the addition of both a men's team and a women's team for MASL and MASLW, respectively. The teams will debut in the Fall of 2027 at the pending new Cordova Arena. Select MASL games are broadcast on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The proposed Cordova Arena would become a new home for sports, concerts, and community events in Rancho Cordova - including hosting the new Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) teams. The arena is part of a larger vision to create a vibrant destination that drives economic growth and brings people together through year-round entertainment. "Bringing a Major Arena Soccer League team to Rancho Cordova means our new arena will be anchored by one of the most exciting, high-energy sports around. Arena soccer is fast, fun, and built for families, and fans across the region are going to love it," said Charanjeet Tiwana-Purewal, Co-Founder, President of KozPure Development. "This team will not only fill the arena with excitement, but also spark new life in the surrounding development, creating a destination for sports and entertainment that Rancho Cordova can be proud of."

MASL coming to Sacramento-Cordova Region 2027!

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, celebrated the groundbreaking of the team's new home at Cascadia in Greeley on Wednesday. The City of Greeley, alongside The Water Valley Company and PCL Construction, broke ground on the 300-acre West Greeley entertainment district known as Catalyst, marking the official start of horizontal development for one of the most ambitious public-private projects in the city's history. "For years, Northern Colorado families have had to leave their community to find world-class entertainment and recreation," said Martin Lind, CEO of The Water Valley Company and owner of the Colorado Eagles. "Cascadia and Catalyst will change all that. We're building a district that will keep families here, attract visitors and create opportunities for local businesses. With the City of Greeley's leadership and this groundbreaking, we are turning that vision into reality. The Eagles are proud to call this future arena our home for at least the next 40 years."

Colorado Eagles Break Ground At New Arena

Federal Prospects Hockey League

A new era of hockey in Winston-Salem begins as the Thunderbirds professional hockey franchise officially rebrands as the Twin City Thunderbirds, marking a historic new chapter in the organization's journey and identity. The franchise hosted a press conference earlier today at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to introduce the team's fresh new look and formally welcome new ownership into the organization. The Thunderbirds' new visual identity will continue to proudly honor the loyalty, unity, and passion of the fan base. The newly unveiled crest is accented with vibrant red, bold black, and clean white colors. The logo features the interlocked letters "T" and "C," and introduces a modern emblem that balances strength and simplicity. This mark will appear across jerseys, merchandise, and digital platforms, giving Thunderbirds fans a powerful new symbol to represent their team. The rebrand reflects not only a modernized look, but also the long-term commitment of ownership to the continued growth of professional hockey in Winston-Salem. The Thunderbirds will continue to enhance connections with the community, local businesses, and partners. With an exciting new look and renewed energy, the Thunderbirds are prepared to build upon their legacy while ushering in a bold new future for Winston-Salem hockey.

Thunderbirds rebrand as Twin City Thunderbirds

The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the hiring of John Quenneville as an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. The former NHL-er now shifts his career to coaching after eight seasons playing professional hockey. Quenneville is no stranger to the city of Binghamton. He spent two seasons in the 607 after being drafted #30 overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. In his three years within the Devils organization, Quenneville had 138 games played in the AHL, including being a two-time AHL all-star. Quenneville would make his NHL debut with New Jersey in the 2016-17 season. "The addition of John Quenneville is not only monumental to the Black Bears organization, but the entire league. We're pretty fortunate to have a high caliber talent like Q in our locker room. He has been helping the team and I behind the scenes for a couple years before he headed overseas. Now, to have him in our locker room more frequently is a blessing. I know he'll bring high energy and top tier hockey knowledge to the players." -Head Coach Brant Sherwood

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson dies at age 65. Barely a year after becoming the first private owner of the Edmonton Elks, Larry Thompson has died. James Dunn has more.

CFL Plays of the Week

Indoor Football League

Tucson Sugar Skulls are proud to announce Rayshaun Kizer as head coach. Kizer brings a wealthy amount of professional football experience both as a coach and a player. He served as Tucson Defensive Coordinator the last 2 seasons with a very aggressive and talented defense. izer has a reputation as a defensive mastermind. He led the Omaha Beef to an undefeated CIF Championship, and the Massachusetts Pirates to an 11-5 record as their Head Coach. He is excited to lead our Tucson Sugar Skulls, after serving as our Defensive Coordinator the last two season. "I am super excited to be leading the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2026 as their Head Coach. The goal is to keep the core group together and build around that. A huge thanks has to go to Edmund and the rest of the ownership group for giving me the right resources to win on and off the field for next season. With a strong ownership group in my corner, I know the Tucson Sugar Skulls will be successful for many years to come. We are ready to compete in a very talented western division and also looking forward to competing for a championship"

Arena Football One

The Minnesota Monsters (formerly the Duluth Harbor Monsters) are joining the AF1 league for the 2026 season. Under new ownership, the two-time national champions are taking their skills, dedication and entertainment to the next level. This strategic move will ensure the longevity of the team and give fans a legacy to honor. The AF1 was founded in September 2024 and completed its first season in 2025 with eight founding members. The Commissioner, Jeff Fisher, says, "The AF1 features all the exciting and fast-paced action that fans have come to know from Arena Football." Fisher continued, "The AF1 is excited to announce the Minnesota Monsters as the newest expansion team for the 2026 season. The AF1 looks forward to having them at Arena Football University next week in Chicago." Last year, the league launched its games on the television channel, VICE TV, and will continue to feature games on national TV.

The Duluth Harbor Monsters are now the Minnesota Monsters as they join Arena Football One, a national eight-team league. GM Steve Walters says the move offers more competition and player opportunities, though controversy surrounds coaching and ownership.

The Nashville Kats announced that beginning with the 2026 season, the team will officially call F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee its new home venue. After years of competing in downtown Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium, the Kats are making a historic move to become the first professional sports franchise based in Clarksville. The organization expressed deep gratitude to its loyal fans in Nashville who cheered passionately from day one. While some will miss the team's downtown roots, the Kats' leadership emphasized that the move aligns with its mission to bring family-friendly, community-centered entertainment to one of the fastest-growing regions in Tennessee."With our goal of bringing a family fun event based on community, we have been blown away by the support we received from Clarksville and Montgomery County," said Bobby Devoursney, CEO of the Nashville Kats. "As for our players, our fans, and the future of the Kats, we are so excited to be growing as the first professional sports franchise to call Clarksville our new home host city. We look forward to a deep partnership with the community and to bringing economic value to the local businesses and families that support us."

National Arena League

The National Arena League officially reveals its schedule for the 2026 season. The National Arena League is set for nine teams to compete within its 13 Week Regular season against league opponents. The league recognizes teams may schedule non-league opponents prior to and after Week One see below for all National Arena League Regular Season Games the standings will reflect victories from these regular season games the winners of those games will advance to the league's post season rounds which includes the National Arena League Championship.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Atlanta Vibe are thrilled to announce the hiring of Laura "Bird" Kuhn as the team's inaugural General Manager and Assistant Coach for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Kuhn brings a wealth of experience from both professional and collegiate volleyball, returning to Atlanta, where her playing career took off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2001-2004). Kuhn enters her third year in Major League Volleyball (MLV) following two standout seasons as Head Coach of the Omaha Supernovas. In her time with Omaha, she compiled a 37-15 overall record and led the Supernovas to the league's inaugural championship title that same year. In 2025, she followed up with a regular-season title, further establishing herself as one of the most respected coaches in the sport. "Bird is one of the most determined and magnetic leaders in the game," said Atlanta Vibe owner, Colleen Craig. "Her energy is contagious, her standards are unwavering, and she has a unique ability to inspire those around her - players and staff alike. She's a proven winner and we are ecstatic to bring her passion, presence, and competitive fire to Atlanta as we continue to build something special."

The Atlanta Vibe are excited to welcome Beau Lawler as Assistant Coach for the 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) season. Lawler joins the Vibe with a rich coaching background that spans top collegiate programs, national team experience, and a reputation for elevating both defensive and offensive systems. He arrives in Atlanta following the 2025 Athletes Unlimited season, where he is the Player Development Coach, working closely with elite professional talent to refine skills, elevate performance, and support athlete growth on and off the court. Lawler also recently served as the Associate Head Coach at Blue Mountain Christian University in Mississippi for the 2024 season and Assistant Coach in the 2022 season. In his 2024 season with the Blue Mountain Toppers, Lawler helped lead the team to a 22-8 record. In 2022, the team posted a 34-3 overall record and a 19-1 conference finish, earning a berth in the NAIA national tournament. Lawler was named the 2022 AVCA Northeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year and Southern States Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The top 10 throws from across the UFA in 2025!







