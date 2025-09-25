Name, Logo Unveiled for CPL's Newest Club, FC Supra du Québec

FC Supra du Québec, the newest club to join the Canadian Premier League, the country's top men's professional soccer league, today unveiled its name and logo.

The introduction was celebrated at a live event held at Complex Multi-Sports de Laval, Que. on Wednesday night, where members of the local soccer community gathered to get a first public look at the club's new brand.

"We want to be known as the club from here, for here, ¬Â said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra. "The team's name was a natural choice. We are honouring Quebec's rich soccer tradition while building on community connections and elevating the game to the highest level. ¬Â

The club's brand identity reimagines the original Supra logo, used by the Montreal soccer club that played from 1988 to 1992 in the former Canadian Professional Soccer League (CPSL). The red, blue and white colourway ushers in the beginning of a new legacy.

"Our team branding is deeply rooted in the unique culture of Quebec soccer. We are proud to have world-class expertise within the team's ownership group, including a designer who has developed brand identities for leading soccer clubs globally, and who helped create our own branding, ¬Â said Placentino.

The launch of the club marks a historic moment for soccer in Quebec.

The club is set to make its CPL debut in April 2026 and will play home games at Stade Boréale in Laval, the official home of Roses FC, a founding club of the Northern Super League. Originally designed and built to host Montreal's women's professional team, FC Supra has entered into a lease with Roses FC for the use of Stade Boréale.

FC Supra's mission is to continue nurturing Quebec's soccer community while providing a platform for local talent to grow and succeed on the national stage.







