United Soccer League, Reno Pro Soccer Announce Intent to Bring Professional Soccer to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. - The United Soccer League, in partnership with Reno Pro Soccer, announced their intent to bring professional soccer to northern Nevada.

On September 8, Reno Pro Soccer closed on the former Jones West Ford site at Kietzke Lane with plans to transform this vacant parcel into a new sports and entertainment district that will revitalize the area and serve as a community gathering place. A soccer-specific stadium will become home to a USL professional men's team.

"As the USL continues to expand in the Western U.S., we're excited about the potential of bringing professional soccer to northern Nevada," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Reno is one of the fastest-growing mid-size cities in the country with a passionate soccer fan base. Add in a dedicated local ownership group with plans for a soccer-specific stadium in a prime location, and you have the foundation needed to build a successful club and raise Reno's profile across the region."

Reno Pro Soccer is led by an accomplished ownership group with strong local roots and extensive experience in business, professional and collegiate sports, local media, and philanthropy:

Todd Davis, principal owner, is a local entrepreneur and investor who comes from a professional soccer family. He's been a dedicated fan and player of the game his entire life and is looking forward to bringing the world's game back to Reno.

Wendy Damonte, co-founder and CEO, is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning evening news anchor who spent 21 years at KTVN-TV in Reno. She grew up in a sports-dedicated family with her father serving as the commissioner of the West Coast Athletic Conference.

Bob Enzenberger, deputy CEO and general counsel, is a professionally-recognized lawyer who brings more than 20 years of experience as a litigator and more than 15 years as a full-time mediator and arbitrator.

John Doyle is a former U.S. international defender and longtime executive best known for his contributions to the San Jose Earthquakes as a player then general manager. He earned 53 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, competing in the 1990 FIFA World Cup and the 1988 Seoul Olympics. As the GM from 2007 to 2016, Doyle oversaw the development of the Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium, launching the club's youth academy, and assembling the roster that captured the 2012 MLS Supporters' Shield.

"This club and planned development will be about more than professional soccer, it will serve as a catalyst for Reno's future," said Davis. "The stadium will be a gathering place where our city's spirit, energy and pride come alive."

"This is a bold step for Reno, and we look forward to working with our city leaders, community stakeholders and local businesses to build a community-driven soccer club and transform Reno into northern Nevada's premier destination for sports and entertainment," said Damonte.

In the coming months, Reno Pro Soccer will gather community input to help shape the club's identity, including team name, brand colors and crest, and matchday experience. Fans can get involved by visiting renoprosoccer.com to sign up for updates.







