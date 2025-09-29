Zico Bailey Receives National Team Call-Up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Published on September 29, 2025

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United defender Zico Bailey has been officially called up to represent the Philippine Men's National Football Team for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Bailey will join the national squad as they prepare to face Timor-Leste in a crucial round of international play.

This marks a significant moment in Bailey's career as he continues to make his mark both domestically and internationally. The 25-year-old has been a key contributor for United throughout the 2025 season, appearing in 21 matches and logging a total of 1,731 minutes on the pitch. On the offensive side, he has recorded 2 goals and 1 assist, while making a major impact defensively with 25 tackles, 10 interceptions, 57 recoveries, and 66 duels won.

Bailey's call-up adds depth and experience to the Philippine squad-commonly known as the Azkals-as they look to advance further in the Asian Cup qualification process. The team is set to face Timor-Leste in their next match, part of a busy international window. The Azkals will first travel to Australia for their match on Thursday, October 9, before returning to the Philippines for their final group stage fixture on Tuesday, October 14.

Bailey's selection not only highlights his individual growth this season but also reflects the increasing recognition of United players on the international stage. Fans of New Mexico United will no doubt be cheering him on as he represents the Philippines in this important qualifying round.







