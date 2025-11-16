New Mexico United's Historic 2025 Postseason Run Concludes in Western Conference Final

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United's remarkable 2025 postseason journey came to an end Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to FC Tulsa in the USL Championship Western Conference Final. Despite a resilient performance and several momentum-shifting moments, the Black & Yellow were unable to overcome a clinical Tulsa side.

United set the tone early with high intensity and strong defensive resolve. Goalkeeper Kris Shakes delivered a standout opening stretch, producing a spectacular header save in the 11th minute and three rapid-fire stops just two minutes later to keep the match scoreless.

Tulsa found the breakthrough in the 39th minute, capitalizing on a United miscue to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. The Black & Yellow pushed hard for an equalizer after the break, with Dayonn Harris coming inches away- his powerful effort rattling the crossbar and igniting the home crowd.

FC Tulsa doubled their advantage in the 57th minute as Taylor Calheira netted his second of the night. A third Tulsa goal in the 76th minute ultimately sealed the 3-0 final.

Despite the result, New Mexico United closes the season having delivered one of the most memorable postseason runs in club history, marked by resilience, growth, and a deep connection with its passionate supporters.

Stats Summary: NM/TUL

Shots: 5/17

Shots on Goal:0/9

Saves:4/0

Corners Won: 3/1

Fouls: 15/10 Misconduct Summary:

NM: Valentin Noël (Yellow Card - 43')

NM: Zico Bailey (Yellow Card - 73'

What's Next:

After a long and hard-fought season, New Mexico United's 2025 campaign has come to an end. Thank you to all the supporters! The energy, passion, and dedication of The Lab made this season one to remember.







