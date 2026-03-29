New Mexico United Wins Home Opener in Stoppage Time

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - It's never over till it's over New York Yankees Legend Yogi Berra once said and the Black and Yellow agreed. Having come into the match without a win New Mexico was looking to get on the right track against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and with a little late match magic United picked up their first points of the season with a 3-2 win.

The first half back at the lab saw chances by both clubs but nothing that got the over 9,000+ United fans on their feet. Both teams battled as by the time the halftime whistle was blown the two teams had shared 50% of the possession heading into their respective locker rooms.

Coming out of the dressing rooms the Switchbacks and United showed why this is one of the best match ups each season in the USL. Colorado Springs got on the board first thanks to a Khori Bennett goal scored from the spot after a penalty call awarded the Switchbacks the opportunity. Then came a trio of subs for New Mexico.

Dayonn Harris who scored the last goal at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park last year came on along with Justin Rennecks and Kipp Keller in the 60th minute scored the first home goal of the season equalizing the match on a Greg Hurst long ball in the 64th minute. Eleven minutes later Valentin Noel would put United ahead 2-. In the 4th minute of added time in the second half Bennett would equalize from the spot again sending Kris Shakes the wrong direction. But the Kings of Chaos would show up again.

Right after the restart Dayonn Harris would send a ball over to Ousman Jabang who would bang home the game winning goal in the 6th minute of stoppage time sending the home crowd into a frenzy. "I'm really blessed to be in this position," said Jabang, "blessed to be in front of the best fans in the league- best fans probably in America, to be honest."

With the win United now jumps to 1-2-0 (W-L-D) riding momentum into their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match up on April 1st against the rival El Paso Locomotive. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the UNM Soccer Complex. Tickets can be purchased online at GoLobos.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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