The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







For the first time ever the Tampa Bay Rowdies are heading to Albuquerque. This will be the two clubs first meeting in two years and only third all time between these cross country foes. This will be the highest elevation match the Rowdies have played in since September of 2024 when they lost 4-2 to Colorado Springs.

Welcome Home

It is no secret that New Mexico enjoys playing in front of their home fans as all but one of United's wins has come in Albuquerque. United has used the backing of the Black and Yellow faithful to their advantage as 10 of United's 12 goals this season have come at home. The month of May has also seen the most home matches so far at home for United as Wednesday night's match up against Tampa Bay will be the third this month at home.

Keep Pushing

Of Niall Reid-Stephen's three goals this season two of them have come at home. Reid-Stephen has fit into the USL Championship either leading or towards the top multiple statistical categories for United. Ousman Jabang has played a key role as well leading the side in tackles won and has been a calming force on the United back line this season. Jabang who is a co-captain for the Black and Yellow has stepped up to that roll perfectly this year.

Mile High Journey

Tampa Bay is heading up over 5,268' from this home ground. The Rowdies however have been a force to be reckoned with this season being the last undefeated team in the USL. Tampa Bay has shared the wealth when it comes to goal scoring and one of the key parts of this attack is former United man Marco Micaletto. Micaletto is tied for the team lead in goals with two.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team & SiriusXM FC

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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