Preview: Rowdies at New Mexico

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies make their way to the Land of Enchantment for the first time in club history this week in a midweek matchup against New Mexico United. Wednesday's match is just the third competitive meeting between the Rowdies and New Mexico, with the Rowdies claiming victories in the previous two meetings on home turf at Al Lang Stadium.

Tampa Bay heads to New Mexico unbeaten in ten matches across all competitions and the only team without a loss in the regular season, matching the club's longest undefeated start to a campaign since 2020. The Rowdies will need to rely upon their depth this week to keep that streaking going. After battling New Mexico on Wednesday night, the Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium for a quick turnaround on Saturday to host Phoenix Rising FC.

Strike First

Fun fact. The Rowdies have been first to find the back of the net in all ten of their competitive matches this year. Last season, the Rowdies only managed to score first in nine total matches in the regular season. Couple this year's knack for striking first with the fact that the Rowdies have conceded a league-low five goals and you have a recipe for sustained success.

Scouting New Mexico

Now in his second year with New Mexico, head coach Danny Sanchez is aiming to build on the foundation of the club's successful 2025 season that saw them finish third in the Western Conference and earn their first appearance in the conference final. So far, New Mexico has yet its stride in the new season as the club sits eighth in the conference standings. It's also worth noting that New Mexico has only played seven regular season matches, the fewest in the league up to this point.

Several players on New Mexico's current roster previously suited up for the Rowdies. Midfielder Dayonn Harris, forward Jake LaCava, and goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena all call New Mexico home after spending multiple seasons in Tampa Bay. Harris has done well since joining New Mexico in 2024, notching six goals and ten assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Three of those assists have come in his six regular season appearances this year.

Stacking Up Against the West

The Rowdies have had limited success in their recent history against competition from out west. Last year, the club managed only one wine in eight matchups with Western Conference teams (1W-4L-3D). In this year's first meeting with a western team, the Rowdies came away with a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC. With a trip out to New Mexico and a home fixture against Phoenix this week, the Rowdies have two opportunities to turn their fortunes against western competition around.

Wyke Hits 100

Laurence Wyke hit a major club milestone this past weekend in Miami, becoming the 25th player in Rowdies history to record 100 appearances for the club. The Englishman first came to the Rowdies ahead of the 2021 season, earning his spot on the roster after a successful trial in the preseason. Wyke became a major contributor in that season as the Rowdies claimed the USL Championship Players' Shield and Eastern Conference title. With his milestone appearance, Wyke became the 11th player from tampa Bay's record-setting 2021 season to join the 100 appearances club.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Rowdies Midfielder Louis Perez (98 regular season appearances) his approaching 100 career USL Championship regular season appearances.

Rowdies Midfielder Lewis Hilton (167 appearances) is closing in on Rowdies legend Georgi Hirstov (173) on the club's Modern Era appearances list. Hristov currently has the second most appearances in the Rowdies Modern Era.

USL Championship Matchday 9

Tampa Bay Rowdies at New Mexico United

Wednesday, May 20, 9 p.m. ET

Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM

League Records

Rowdies: 5-0-3 (2-0-2 on the road), 18 pts, 1st in the East

New Mexico: 3-3-1 (2-0-1 at home), 10 pts, 8th in the West

TV/Streaming: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Radio: Florida Alumni Radio, 1010 AM







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

Preview: Rowdies at New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies

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