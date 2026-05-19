Detroit City FC Returns to Keyworth to Host Miami FC on Wednesday Night

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship play on Wednesday night, welcoming Miami FC to Keyworth Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in a matchup between two Eastern Conference sides level on 13 points. The match will stream on ESPN+.

Le Rouge enters the contest sixth in the Eastern Conference at 4-1-3, while Miami sits seventh at 3-4-2, with both clubs looking to gain ground in a tightly-packed table. Detroit City comes home after a 1-0 road victory over Forward Madison FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup play on May 16, when Haruki Yamazaki scored the winner in the 88th minute off an assist from Devon Amoo-Mensah.

Detroit City has split its past six league matches, going 3-0-3 in that span, with wins over Charleston Battery, Sporting Club Jacksonville and Louisville City FC. Le Rouge has scored 10 goals and allowed seven through eight league matches, and the club is 4-0-0 when scoring first this season.

Miami enters the match unbeaten in four of its past five league games. Miami has also scored 10 goals this season, but has conceded 12, and the visitors are 3-0-0 once they have taken a lead in league play.

Series History

Detroit City has controlled the recent series, going unbeaten in the last six meetings and winning five of them. Le Rouge swept both meetings in 2025 by 2-0 scorelines after recording 4-0 and 3-0 victories in the two 2024 meetings at Miami and Keyworth, respectively.

Players to Watch

Darren Smith leads Detroit City with five league goals, a total that had him among the Championship's top scorers entering the match. Ates Diouf has added two assists, while Kobe Hernandez-Foster leads the side with 18 chances created and Amoo-Mensah has completed a team-high 409 passes.

Miami's scoring has been spread across the roster, with Alessandro Milesi, Arney Rocha and Mathieu Ndongo all entering Wednesday with two goals. Jurgen Locadia leads Miami with 20 shots, while Rocha has two assists and Daltyn Knutson has completed 407 passes this season.

Last Time Out

Detroit City heads into Wednesday with momentum after grinding out a 1-0 win at Forward Madison in USL Cup play last Saturday. Le Rouge held 56 percent possession, outshot Forward Madison 10-7 and did not allow a shot on target before Yamazaki's late winner broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

Carlos Herrera recorded the clean sheet, and Detroit City's back line saw out the result after Forward Madison went down to 10 men in the 77th minute. The win sent Le Rouge back to Keyworth Stadium for its return to league action.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Preston Tabort Etaka, Rafa Mentzingen are all listed as out for DCFC.

Up Next: Following Wednesday's match, Detroit City FC travels to Loudoun United FC Saturday, May 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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