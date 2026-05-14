Le Rouge Visit Forward Madison for Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC with possession

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC with possession(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC returns to knockout action Saturday night with a trip to Wisconsin to face Forward Madison FC in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2. Le Rouge enters the weekend looking for a quick response after a narrow 2-1 road loss to Hartford Athletic, while aiming to get off on the right foot in the Prinx Cup chance, a format that leaves little room for error.

Cup Momentum

Detroit has already shown it can navigate knockout matches away from home this season. Victories over Michigan Rangers FC and Flint City Bucks sent Le Rouge into the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, and the club now carries that road-tested experience into another vital cup match. Forward Madison, meanwhile, will look to use its home field to create a challenging environment at Breese Stevens Field.

Players To Watch

Forward Darren Smith continues to lead Detroit City's attack, entering the week fourth in the USL Championship with five goals in eight league appearances. His 17 shots on target and consistent movement in the final third have made him one of the league's most productive early-season finishers.

Captain Devon Amoo-Mensah remains a key figure in the back line and logged his 10,000th regular-season minute in the USL Championship in Hartford.

Chisom Egbuchulam, Connor Rutz, and Ates Diouf also provide Detroit with multiple options in the attack, with Rutz delivering a decisive headed goal in the recent 2-1 home win over Louisville City FC.

Match Officials

Saturday's match will be officiated by Robert Vincze, with Braxton Williams and Leo Mora serving as assistant referees and Ryan Shanklin as fourth official.

Up Next: Following Saturday's Cup match, Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship play Wednesday, May 20, when Le Rouge hosts Miami FC at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

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