Four Named to USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven defenders Logan Neidlinger and Aodhan Quinn, forward Bruno Rendon, and Coach Sean McAuley have been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after helping the Boys in Blue extend their USL-C home unbeaten streak to seven with a 2-1 victory over Sporting JAX on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

The 20-year-old Neidlinger earned "Team of the Week" honors for the first time in his career. The youngest non-Academy player on the Boys in Blue roster set up the game-winning goal in the 65th minute by fellow defender Anthony Herbert with a laser from 30 yards out that struck the crossbar near the right post, with Herbert heading the rebound home. The Indy Eleven Academy product recorded two shots in the match, winning eight of 11 duels and adding eight recoveries and four clearances in his third consecutive start. The Indiana native became the youngest player (age 18) to score a goal for the Boys in Blue on 8/11/24 vs. New Mexico United.

Quinn earned "Team of the Week" accolades for the second time this season after recording his 62nd career assist in USL-C play (second on the league all-time list). With his team trailing in the 51st minute, Quinn played a corner from the left side that Rendon headed between goalkeeper Christian Olivares' arms for his team-high fourth goal in eight USL-C games this season and his fifth in all competitions. In the match, Quinn had six chances created while winning seven of eight ground duels.

Quinn is the USL-C all-time leader in minutes (24,888) and games started (284), and he is second in assists (62) and appearances (298). In 2026 league stats, Quinn is second in chances created (20), tied for seventh in blocks (7), and eighth in crosses (45).

Rendon surpassed his 2025 goal total of three with his fourth in USL-C play and fifth overall. The 26-year-old Rendon is tied for ninth in the league in shots on target (10) and duels won (54), tied for 10th in goals (4), 11th in aerial duels won (31), tied for 14th in chances created (13), and tied for 17th in shots (14).

McAuley's side posted season bests in shots (26), shots on target (9), corner kicks (12), and possession (54.2%) vs. Sporting JAX.

Indy Eleven has had six different players earn USL-C "Team of the Week" this season.

The Boys in Blue resume Prinx Tires USL Cup play on Saturday in their first-ever meeting at USL League One expansion side Fort Wayne FC at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Saturday, May 23 is "Pups at the Pitch" at Carroll Stadium when Indy Eleven returns to USL Championship play vs. Lexington SC at 7 p.m.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a great place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

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