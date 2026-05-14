Turn Back the Clock-New Mexico United Launches "Vintage" Kit

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the launch of their "Vintage" kit. This year's third kit features a familiar turquoise glow with Visit Taos along the front with new sponsor Saturday's Football on the back. This is the first kit in team history to feature a collar.

"We're excited to release the Vintage Kit- a timeless football look inspired by the past and re imagined for today's game," said Director of Consumer Products Justin De La Rosa. "From introducing our first-ever collared kit to proudly wearing partners that reflect our club's culture and ambition, this launch is about celebrating the style and spirit that have always been part of the game. The Vintage Kit reconnects with the timeless style of football culture while still pushing the club forward in a modern way. In addition to Visit Taos returning as the front-of-kit partner, we're incredibly excited to welcome Saturdays Football as the back-of-kit partner for this project. They've quickly become one of the most exciting brands in football culture, and it's an honor to collaborate with them on a kit that feels both nostalgic and fresh at the same time."

The Vintage Kit will be worn in select matches this season starting on May 23rd against Charleston Battery. The kit will be available for purchase in the New Mexico United team store starting Friday night from 5:30-7:30 PM. Fans who can't make the launch will be able to purchase theirs on Saturday starting at 9 AM MT online at NewMexicoUTD.com.







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