You're a Daisy If You Do- United Caps off 4-Point Week

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - It played out like every good western movie should. The good guy challenged at high noon wins and rides off into the sunset. On Saturday night New Mexico United did just that at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Dennis Sanchez and his posse of rough and ready cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Lights in front of 8,655 fans.

For the first time this season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park New Mexico United struck first on a 32nd minute goal by newcomer Niall Reid-Stephen. It was Reid-Stephen's team leading third goal of the season. But quickly Las Vegas struck back less than ten minutes later with an equalizer. At halftime the two sides were leveled at 1 a piece.

Quickly in the second half Ousman Jabang gave United the lead back in the 53rd minute. United kept pushing for that third goal and found it thanks to a wonder goal by Zico Bailey from outside the box in the 73rd minute. " ...every single corner that we had, (Las Vegas) were leaving the top of the box open." Zico said postgame. "I knew when I had the ball, I was gonna have space, so that was really my mindset. Was kind of set up for the entire game." Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena who started in place of Kris Shakes had an amazing night between the sticks against his former club. Arozarena had three saves on the night while only conceding one goal.

"Obviously happy with the result," Dennis Sanchez said postgame as Kipp Keller rode a stick horse in the background "we knew that there were goals in this game. I thought we did that in the second half." Kipp Keller made his return to the line up as well playing 45 minutes. " It's great to be back." Keller said, holding that same stick horse. " Dennis gave me 45 and I was like, hell yeah, let's, let's freaking go, you know, can't swear I was gonna say yeah. I was excited."

New Mexico United will travel up north to take on Rocky Mountain Rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday May 16th at 7 PM. United will return home on May 20th to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies. You can get your tickets at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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