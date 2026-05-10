LouCity Undone by Efficient Pittsburgh in Loss

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Saturday night's meeting between last year's Shield winners and league champions went the wrong way for Louisville City FC.

In front of nearly 10,000 fans at Lynn Family Stadium, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the reigning USL Championship title holders, bested Louisville by a 2-0 score thanks to a goal in each half to extend the hosts' losing streak across all competitions to three games.

It's the first time since July 2023 that LouCity has lost three consecutive matches.

The Hounds recorded just two shots on target all night. Both found the back of the net. They struck first through Trevor Amann inside the opening 10 minutes, before Sam Bassett doubled the lead to wrap up the points with a bullet from outside the box shortly into the second half.

The hosts fired in 24 shots, seven on target, to no avail. City piled up 113 final third entries - 24 more than any other league game this season. For the second home contest this year, however, it couldn't quite convert in the areas where it mattered.

"For us, the stats are irrelevant really," said interim head coach Simon Bird. "We have quality in this team, but we need to do more in both boxes again. I'm tired of saying that, but it's the truth. It wasn't good enough from the start. ... We were flat coming out.

"... We need someone to generate momentum, to do something to change the game, to win a one-v-one duel, to put the ball in the back of the net - just to inspire. I thought it was a waste of a first half. ... We got a lot of work to do."

LouCity (5-3-1, 16 points), which remains in second place in the Eastern Conference, attempted more passes than in any league match this season (530), but couldn't find the back of the net.

Amann capitalized on a set-piece for the opener, scoring a header on the secondary phase in the 9th minute. Bassett's finish to double the visitors' lead was a moment of brilliance from distance seven minutes into the second half.

The Hounds then sat back with a two-goal lead, inviting City to attack its structured defensive line. Pittsburgh goalkeeper Nico Campuzano played a big part in Louisville not finding a way back into the game. He was a rock between the sticks, making seven saves en route to the club's second clean sheet in three games across all competitions.

"We just got to hit the back of the net," said Taylor Davila. "At the end, we got to create better chances for ourselves. In the game, we did a decent job creating chances for ourselves, but we're taking too long to shoot the ball. ... That was not good enough."

LouCity had lost just one regular-season game combined at Lynn Family Stadium across the previous two seasons. So far, it has two through five home matches this year.

"I think we got the right people," captain Kyle Adams said. "It's just now about figuring out how to work together to get it done. There's enough of us here that have probably been through this in 2023 when we had a little rough patch. ... Sometimes adversity in the middle of the season is a good thing, as long as you start peaking at the right time going into playoffs."

A break from league play now awaits Louisville, as it pivots back to the Prinx Tires USL Cup next weekend. The boys in purple, in their second game of the competition's group phase, will head off to Omaha, Nebraska for a 5 p.m. Sunday encounter with USL League One's Union Omaha.

City, which is competing in Group Four, took down Fort Wayne FC by a 3-1 score at Lynn Family Stadium on April 25 in the cup opener. Omaha also won its first cup match - a 2-1 victory over Indy Eleven.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Date: May 9, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 74 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 9,847

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 0, 0)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC:

9' Trevor Amann

52' Sam Bassett (Charles Ahl)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez; 2 - Aiden McFadden, 4 - Sean Totsch, 32 - Kyle Adams (c) (87' 21 - Quenzi Huerman), 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr. (75' 13 - Amadou Dia), 15 - Manny Perez, 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (72' 7 - Ray Serrano), 25 - Jansen Wilson (46' 9 - Chris Donovan), 47 - Mukwelle Akale (46' 27 - Evan Davila), 14 - Tola Showunmi

Subs not used: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 23 - Sam Gleadle, 97 - Thomas Weinrich

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 1 - Nico Campuzano; 4 - Lasse Kelp, 6 - Owen Mikoy, 5 - Victor Souza (61' 28 - Illal Osumanu), 13 - Max Viera (61' 8 - Junior Etou), 42 - Jackson Wälti, 3 - Perrin Barnes, 14 - Robbie Mertz (c), 19 - Sam Bassett (90' 18 - Jorge Garcia), 10 - Charles Ahl (77' 17 - Brigham Larsen), 7 - Trevor Amann

Subs not used: 24 - Mike Sheridan; 27 - Aldair Flowers, 37 - Eliot Goldthorp

Head Coach: Rob Vincent

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Shots: 25 / 3

Shots on Goal: 7 / 2

Expected goals: 2.23 / 0.44

Possession: 64% / 36%

Fouls: 19 / 11

Offside: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 11 / 2

Discipline Summary:

Louisville City FC:

61' Carlos Moguel Jr. (yellow)

67' Sean Totsch (yellow)

Referee: Brandon Stevis







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