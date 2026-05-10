Brooklyn FC Falls Narrowly to Loudoun United FC at Maimonides Park

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC returned home to Maimonides Park on Saturday night but suffered a hard-fought 1-0 defeat against Loudoun United FC after a first-half set-piece goal proved to be the difference.

Brooklyn opened the match with energy and intensity, creating several early attacking moments in front of the home crowd. Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi tested the defense in the fifth minute with a long-range effort, while Brooklyn continued to apply pressure through set pieces and aggressive pressing in the opening stages.

One of the closest chances of the night came in the 22nd minute when forward Juan Obregón struck the right post directly from a free kick, narrowly missing what would have been a spectacular opener for Brooklyn.

Loudoun United capitalized shortly after on a set-piece opportunity in the 26th minute. Thorleifur Úlfarsson headed home a cross from Pedro Santos to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn continued to push for an equalizer throughout the remainder of the first half. Markus Anderson forced a strong save from Loudoun goalkeeper Adam Beaudry in the 39th minute after a powerful effort from outside the box.

The hosts maintained attacking momentum after halftime, generating multiple dangerous opportunities while limiting Loudoun's chances in open play. CJ Olney Jr. saw an early second-half shot blocked inside the area, while Malik Pinto and Juan Obregón each attempted efforts from distance as Brooklyn searched for the breakthrough.

Goalkeeper Lukas Burns delivered several key saves to keep Brooklyn within striking distance, including stops against James Murphy and Pedro Santos in the second half.

Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc's side continued to attack late into the match with substitutes Tommy McNamara, Shaan Hundal, and Stefan Stojanovic providing fresh energy in the final third. Brooklyn nearly found a late equalizer through Thomas Vancaeyezeele and Stefan Stojanovic, but Loudoun United's defense held firm to preserve the result.

Despite the result, Brooklyn showed resilience and intensity throughout the full 90 minutes while continuing to create dangerous attacking moments against one of the Eastern Conference's stronger sides.

SCORING SUMMARY

Loudoun United FC - Thorleifur Úlfarsson (Pedro Santos), 26'

Brooklyn FC - None

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC: None

Loudoun United FC: Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 46'

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Gabriel Alves, Vuk Latinovich, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Callum Frogson (Ryan McLaughlin 70'); CJ Olney Jr., Malik Pinto (Tommy McNamara 64'), Taimu Okiyoshi; Juan Obregón Jr. (C) (Stefan Stojanovic 75'), Abdoulaye Kanté (Jaden Servania 64'), Markus Anderson (Shaan Hundal 75')

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, Peter Mangione

Loudoun United FC - Adam Beaudry; Salvatore Mazzaferro (Andrés Souper 62'), Ascel Essengue, Noah Adnan, Pacifique Niyongabire; Kwame Awuah, James Murphy (C), Bolu Akinyode; Thorleifur Úlfarsson (Arquímides Ordóñez 66'), Pedro Santos, Richard Aman (Jack Panayotou 78')

Unused Substitutes: Ethan Bandré, Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda, Luca Piras, Marcos Dias

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men remains at Maimonides Park next Saturday at May 16 for 7PM ET, to face Hartford Athletic in a USL Cup match.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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