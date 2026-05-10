Locomotive's Unbeaten Road Run Ends in Oakland with 2-1 Loss
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC fell to Oakland Roots SC 2-1 on Saturday night for their first road loss of the regular season.
Rubio Rubín started the scoring early for El Paso, finding the back of the net just three minutes in for his seventh goal on the season. Locomotive road the momentum from the opening goal, with Álvaro Quezada creating a scoring chance that forced a save from the Roots goalkeeper.
The game shifted in the 18th minute when El Paso's Palermo Ortiz was shown a straight red card after making contact with an Oakland player. Locomotive went down a man and would be chasing the game for the remainder of the match.
A 10-man Locomotive team was able to hold Oakland scoreless until stoppage time of the opening half when Peter Wilson scored from inside the six-yard box to tie the match at 1-1. The second half was all Roots, who controlled 62% of the possession. Oakland's constant pressure broke through El Paso's defense in the 83rd minute as Tucker Leplay sent a screamer into the upper left corner to give Oakland the lead.
The Roots were able to hold off Locomotive in the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time, to hand El Paso their first regular season road loss of the year.
OAK 2, ELP 1
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
ATTENDANCE: 4076
MATCH NOTES
After being named in the starting XI, Eric Calvillo tied Aaron Gomez for most regular season appearances at 129. He has the opportunity to surpass Gomez on Saturday, May 30th when El Paso hosts Lexington SC.
With his goal in the third minute, Rubio Rubín is now tied for first in league standings with seven goals. Rubín's goal is the second Locomotive goal this season that was scored under the 10-minute mark. Amando Moreno's goal in the seventh minute against Las Vegas is the other.
Tonight's 2-1 loss is El Paso's first regular season road loss since their 5-2 loss on October 25, 2025, to San Antonio.
SCORING SUMMARY
OAK - 45+5' Peter Wilson, 83' Tucker Lepley
ELP - 3' Rubio Rubín
LINEUPS
OAK - (5-3-2) Raphael Spiegel, Jesús de Vicente (Jackson Kiil 77'), Neveal Hackshaw, Michael Edwards, Keegan Tingey (Tyler Gibson 77'), Wolfgang Prentice, Tommy McCabe, Bobosi Byaruhanga (Tucker Lepley 55'), Bertin Jacquesson (Florian Valot 45'), Faysal Bettache (Daniel Trejo 65'), Peter Wilson
Subs Not Used: Kendall McIntosh, Ali Elmasnaouy, Bradley Roberson
ELP - (4-3-3) Abraham Romero, Gabi Torres (Noah Dollenmayer 67'), Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz, Álvaro Quezada, Eric Calvillo (Daniel Gómez 76'), Robert Coronado (Carl Sainté 76'), Amando Moreno (Diego Abitia 67'), Rubio Rubein, Alex Méndez (Omar Mora 88')
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Nicolás Cardona, Kenneth Hoban
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
OAK - 90+3' Florian Valot
ELP - 18' Palermo Ortiz (Red), 58' Eric Calvillo (Yellow), 59' Rubio Rubín (Yellow)
MATCH STATS: OAK | ELP
GOALS: 2|1
ASSISTS: 2|1
POSSESSION: 66|34
SHOTS: 15|6
SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|2
SAVES: 1|2
FOULS: 10|7
OFFSIDES: 7| 2
CORNERS: 6|1
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