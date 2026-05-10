89th-Minute Winner Denies Detroit City FC Road Result in 2-1 Loss at Hartford Athletic

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Detroit City FC fell 2-1 to Hartford Athletic in USL Championship play on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium, conceding an 89th-minute winner after a late own goal had briefly brought Le Rouge level.

Hartford opened the scoring just before the hour through Samuel Careaga, but an Adrian Diz own goal in the 84th minute pulled Detroit City back into the match after a spell of sustained pressure. The hosts then reclaimed all 3 points in the closing moments when Diz finished from a Matt Real delivery to deny Le Rouge a road result despite Detroit holding more possession and a slim edge in expected goals.

Hartford created the better early looks in a tight first half, with Sebastian Anderson and Careaga combining on the right to force Carlos Herrera into action as the hosts pushed for the opener. Detroit's best first-half moments came through Darren Smith and Kobe Hernández-Foster, who combined to generate service into the penalty area, but the sides went into halftime scoreless.

The hosts broke through in the 59th minute when Careaga finished from close range after a sequence started down the right flank, with Diz credited with the assist to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. Detroit responded by increasing its pressure in the attacking half, with Head Coach Danny Dichio turning to Aedan Stanley and Ben Morris just after the hour to add fresh legs on the left and in the front line.

Le Rouge's pressure paid off in the 84th minute as a driven ball into the Hartford box resulted in Diz deflecting into his own net, pulling Detroit level at 1-1 with time winding down. Detroit continued to press forward, with Rio Hope-Gund and Ryan Williams also introduced late, but Hartford found the decisive moment in the 89th minute when Real's service from the left was turned home by Diz to restore the hosts' advantage.

Detroit City FC captain Devon Amoo-Mensah eclipsed the 10,000-minute mark in USL Championship regular season play, underlining his durability and consistency at the heart of Le Rouge's back line. Even in a losing effort, the milestone stood out as a testament to his reliability and the trust placed in him by the technical staff. The landmark appearance highlighted the standard he continues to set for the squad, providing a steadying presence as Detroit City looks ahead to the rest of the campaign.

Detroit finished with 55.1% of possession and a 0.70-0.65 advantage in expected goals, while registering 7 total shots and 3 shots on target on the night. Callum Montgomery and Amoo-Mensah anchored the back line and led Detroit in passing from central defense, while HarukiYamazaki and Hernández-Foster combined for 115 touches and 25 completed passes in the final third as Le Rouge pushed for chances.

Detroit City FC starting XI: Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva (Aedan Stanley 63), Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Kobe Hernández-Foster (Ryan Williams 80), Abdoulaye Diop, Ates Diouf, Maxi Rodriguez (Rio Hope-Gund 80), Connor Rutz (Ben Morris 63), Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC substitutes: Aedan Stanley (63), Ben Morris (63), Rio Hope-Gund (80), Ryan Williams (80).

Up next: Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium to host Miami FC in USL Championship play on Wednesday, May 20, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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