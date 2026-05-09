Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

History in the Making: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez hit another league milestone in his young career Saturday, with his two goals bringing him to 75 USL Championship goal contributions. The 25-year-old becomes the 36th player in league history and second-youngest player all-time to reach the landmark. His five goals are tied for 2nd-most in the league.

Heating Up: SAFC has doubled its goal total from the first month of the season in its last two league matches, scoring three goals in both of its contests at El Paso and at home against Colorado Springs to bring its season count to 11.

Double Trouble: The creative attacking duo of Cristian Parano and Jorge Hernandez is off to a strong start in the campaign, with Parano leading the league with four assists and Hernandez leading with 29 chances created.

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USL Championship Match #10 - San Antonio FC at Phoenix Rising FC

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-1-4 (16 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)

Phoenix Rising FC: 3-2-3 (12 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC and Phoenix are evenly matched in the all-time series, with each side having eight wins to its credit and three draws between the two. San Antonio took the first meeting this season with a 2-1 win in its home opener in March.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #PHXvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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