Boys in Blue Rally for 2-1 Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven used two second-half goals to rally from a halftime deficit to extend their USL Championship home unbeaten streak to seven (6-0-1) dating back to last season with a 2-1 win over Sporting JAX at Carroll Stadium.

Defender Anthony Herbert recorded his first Boys in Blue goal in the 65th minute for the game-winner. Defender Logan Neidlinger set it up with a laser from 30 yards out that struck the crossbar near the right post. The ball caromed high into the air, with Herbert positioning his 6'4 frame just outside the six. He headed it down and it bounced into the right corner of the net.

Indy Eleven trailed 1-0 in the 51st minute when captain Aodhan Quinn took a corner from the left side. Forward Bruno Rendon headed it between goalkeeper Christian Olivares' arms for his team-high fourth goal in eight USL-C games this season and his fifth in all competitions. Quinn recorded his 62nd career assist, good for second on the league all-time list.

The Boys in Blue have earned five points from losing positions this season, the third-best in the league.

Indy Eleven resumes Prinx Tires USL Cup play next Saturday in their first-ever meeting at USL League One expansion side Fort Wayne FC at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Saturday, May 23 is "Pups at the Pitch" at Carroll Stadium when Indy Eleven returns to USL Championship play vs. Lexington SC at 7 p.m.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a great place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:1 Sporting JAX

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees

Attendance: 8,419

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 3-2-3 (2), 12 pts, #8 in Eastern Conference

Sporting JAX: 0-8-1 (-14), 1 pt, #13 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

JAX - Ahmad Al Qaq (Emil Jääskeläinen) 45'

IND - Bruno Rendón (Aodhan Quinn) 51'

IND - Anthony Herbert 65'

Discipline Summary

JAX - Rafferty Pedder (caution) 10'

IND - Anthony Herbert (caution) 45'+1

JAX - Ahmad Al Qaq (caution) 45'+5

JAX - Harvey Neville (caution) 87'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger, Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Noble Okello (Edward Kizza 45'), Loïc Mesanvi (Hesron Barry 84'), Bruno Rendón (Dylan Sing 88').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Kian Williams, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano,

Sporting JAX Line-Up: Christian Olivares, Antonio Gomez, Ryan Edwards, Harvey Neville, Wahab Ackwei (Wan Kuzain 80'), Ahmad Al Qaq, Jordan Rossiter, Thomas Roberts (Jacob Evans 80'), Rafferty Pedder (Kieran Sadlier 62'), Emil Jääskeläinen, Luc Granitur (Ezekiel Soto 66').

Sporting JAX Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Ethan Dudley, Brem Soumaoro.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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