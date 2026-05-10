Hounds Topple Louisville for Big Road Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Trevor Amann and Sam Bassett provided the goals, and goalkeeper Nico Campuzano notched a seven-save shutout for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to grab a 2-0 win tonight over Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Amann opened the scoring in the game's opening 10 minutes for the Hounds (4-4-1), and Bassett scored with a highlight-reel shot from distance shortly after halftime. Campuzano's save total was the most by a Hounds goalkeeper since Eric Dick made eight saves in a 1-0 win at Sacramento on Aug. 3, 2024.

It is the third time the Hounds have beaten Louisville (5-3-1) at Lynn Family Stadium, more than any other visiting team in the building that opened in 2020. The Hounds are the only USL Championship team with a winning all-time record - 6-4-3 - in Louisville, which finished with the best regular season record in the USL Championship each of the past two seasons.

First half

Louisville had the better of play on the night with 64 percent of possession and 24 total shots (seven on target), but it was the Hounds who made the most of their chances, beginning in the ninth minute.

Robbie Mertz teed up a free kick on the right side and hit a high, curling ball toward the back post. Lasse Kelp rose to win the header for the Hounds and lifted the ball toward the center of goal, where Amann split between Louisville defenders to head the ball in before the goalkeeper could react. It was Amann's fourth goal of the season, but his first in league play.

Campuzano then turned in an excellent sequence of play, making key stops in span of less than four minutes to deny Mukwelle Akale from distance, Manny Perez in close at a tight angle, and Jansen Wilson on another long-range attempt.

Bassett nearly netted the second goal before halftime. His first attempt from outside the box smacked off the crossbar, and Amann was unable to turn the rebound into the net, but it signaled what was to come.

Second half

If the shot before halftime was a test run, Bassett got it exactly right in the 52nd minute for his third goal of the season.

The midfielder received a pass from Charles Ahl and turned with space to move toward goal. Bassett cut the ball across to his right foot before unleashing a knuckling shot into the top right corner from 26 yards out.

With the two-goal lead, the Hounds shifted into a more defensive posture with Junior Etou and Illal Osumanu entering the match at the hour mark. The shift was an effective one, as Louisville would only get two more shots on goal, both in a 74th minute flurry.

Campuzano again was up to the test, diving to his right to stop a shot through traffic by Evan Davila. The rebound came free, but Campuzano got across to smother the second effort by Chris Donovan, and his defense did the rest of the work, hustling the ball out of play as Ray Serrano went for a third-chance try for Louisville.

The final whistle sounded on the Hounds' first clean sheet in league play with the team successfully blanking a team that spent 38.7 percent of the match in the attacking third and defending 12 corner kicks.

Modelo Man of the Match

Nico Campuzano had the best match of the early season with seven total saves, including five in the first half, to record his first clean sheet of the season. Campuzano added three open play clearances, and he and the defense were sound dealing with a whopping 49 total crosses by Louisville.

What's next?

The Hounds remain on the road next week for their second group stage match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup when they visit the Charlotte Independence at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 in Charlotte, N.C. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2021, after which the Independence dropped to USL League One.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Illal Osumanu 61'), Perrin Barnes; Max Viera (Junior Etou 61'), Jackson Walti, Robbie Mertz; Sam Bassett (Jorge Garcia 90'), Trevor Amann, Charles Ahl (Brigham Larsen 77')

Louisville City FC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Danny Faundez; Sean Totsch, Kyle Adams (Quenzi Huerman 87'), Carlos Moguel (Amadou Dia 74'); Aiden McFadden, Zach Duncan (Ray Serrano 72'), Taylor Davila, Manny Perez; Jansen Wilson (Chris Donovan 46'), Mukwelle Akale (Evan Davila 46'); Tola Showunmi

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 9' (Lasse Kelp)

PIT - Sam Bassett 52' (Charles Ahl)

Discipline summary

LOU - Carlos Moguel 61' (caution - tactical foul)

LOU - Sean Totsch 67' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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