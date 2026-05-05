Edgar Snyder & Associates Joins as Riverhounds Partner

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and the law firm of Edgar Snyder & Associates have entered a partnership bringing together two longstanding and beloved Western Pennsylvania brands starting in the 2026 season.

As part of the partnership, the storied Pittsburgh law firm will feature prominently with signage on the newly renamed Edgar Snyder & Associates Press Box atop the F.N.B. Stadium grandstand, as well as elsewhere throughout the stadium.

The partnership also introduces the Saves for the Community program, a season-long initiative where every save by a Riverhounds goalkeeper delivers a win for local youth. For each stop made during the 2026 season, Edgar Snyder & Associates will donate $100 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. By turning on-field performance into direct financial support, this initiative ensures that every save protects more than just the Hounds' lead, it helps protect and empower the future of our community.

"As longtime fans of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, our firm is excited to turn that passion into purpose -working together on community efforts that support local youth and make a meaningful impact across our city," said Rob Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer and Owner of Edgar Snyder & Associates.

"Edgar Snyder & Associates is the most recognizable law firm in the region and one with a long track record of producing results for their clients and serving the Western Pennsylvania community," said Zack Kaminski, Riverhounds Director of Corporate Partnerships. "The Pittsburgh Riverhounds share that same commitment to our city and the surrounding area, and we're happy to enter this partnership benefitting both of our organizations."

Fans already this season have been treated to the Edgar Snyder Save of the Game on social media - highlighting the top play protecting the Hounds' goal each match - and future social media elements will include a sponsored fan giveaway.

Edgar Snyder & Associates also will be the presenting partner of the Hounds' Community Heroes Night on Saturday, Aug. 29, when the Hounds host the Tampa Bay Rowdies and we will salute the first responders, educators, caregivers and so many others who make a difference in the community.

To keep up with the Hounds, visit the team's website at www.riverhounds.com. To learn more about the work Edgar Snyder & Associates has done in more than 40 years serving the region, visit www.edgarsnyder.com.







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