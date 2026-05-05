Michel Benitez and Arturo Rodriguez Named to Team of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 8/9 Team of the Week. For their performances in Saturday's 3-2 win over Orange County SC, Republic FC's Michel (pronunciation: MEE-chell) Benitez and Arturo Rodriguez were named to the league's weekly top squad.

After Orange County took a first half lead, Arturo Rodriguez led Republic FC's comeback. He continuously drove the club's attack, and in the 57th minute leveled the match with a goal of his own. Pep Casas found Jack Gurr in space on the right flank and the Englishman sent a cross into the box. Rodriguez battled through contact to head the ball into the turf and just beyond the reach of OC's keeper for his first goal of the season. He also finished the night with four chances created, 18 of 20 successful passes in the final third, and five possessions won.

Each team would go on to add another goal in the second half, making way for an action-packed end to the match. In the decisive final play, Michel Benitez once again came up big for his club. An Orange County handball set Benitez up for a chance to win it from the penalty spot. His first attempt was saved as the keeper dove to his right, but the block went right back to Benitez who headed the ball to the opposite corner for his third goal of the campaign. It was a busy night for the two-way defender. He led all players with 81 touches and maintained a 90% passing accuracy as well as nine duels won.

This is the second Team of the Week selection for Benitez and first for Rodriguez, who was also named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 1 Team of the Round last week.

The Quails now head into a bye week before returning to play in USL Cup play against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum on May 16.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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