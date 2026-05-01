Take Home Republic FC First Team Gear, Autographs and More with SRFC Foundation Mystery Bags
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
The Sacramento Republic FC Foundation is finding a way to bring more excitement to home match days with Mystery Bags. Make sure you stop by the Community Corner at Heart Health Park to help raise proceeds for the SRFC Foundation and have a chance at claiming hummel player-worn gear, autographed merchandise, and more.
Proceeds from the Mystery bags benefit the SRFC Foundations, helping the SRFC Community Investment team continue its mission of strengthening the Greater Sacramento region through health, wellness, and education. So far in 2026, the Foundation has awarded $27,000 through in-kind donations, completed over 35 hours of service through volunteer events, school visits, community clinics and fundraising events and recognized 4 local non-profits organizations on match day. These mystery bags allow fans a way to connect with the Foundation and get involved with the club's commitment to the community.
Mystery bag pricing options:
$50 Bags:
Hummel First Team Gear, guaranteed top and bottom
Autographed player card
$100 Bags:
SRFC Jerseys
Official SRFC shorts
Various SRFC merchandise
Player used gear
Autographed player cards
The $100 bags are the most popular with casual and die-hard fans alike with the possibility of finding player used gear and official merchandise. So far, fans have found #20 Blake Willey's shorts, Jack Gurr's cleats and a pair of Danny Vitiello's goalie gloves.
Items like these could be yours!
Danny Vitiello's Goalie Gloves
Jack Gurr's Cleats
Blake Willey's Shorts
Make your way to the community table this Saturday, May 2 when the Republic takes on Orange County SC so you don't miss out on your chance to win one-of-a-kind SRFC Merchandise while learning about the SRFC Foundation and all the work the Community Investment team does to keep improving our city and making it a better place to live.
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