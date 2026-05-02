Orange County SC Aims to Extend Strong Start against Sacramento Republic FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC will kick off an epic road trip in Sacramento, pitting two Western Conference rivals against each other in what promises to be another tightly contested chapter in their long USL Championship history. Sacramento Republic FC and Orange County SC have met over 30 times, producing one of the most balanced rivalries in the division: roughly 12 wins apiece and eight draws. Recent encounters have been no different, low-scoring affairs with playoff implications, including an OC PK win in the 2025 postseason. Sacramento has traditionally been tough to break down at Heart Health Park, but OC is a team that has consistently secured results there.

Orange County SC sits atop the Western Conference with 15 points from eight matches, and just three goals conceded. Their form has been defined by defensive steel, multiple clean sheets, and efficient counter-attacking. They enter this road fixture riding a resilient stretch that includes wins over San Antonio FC and FC Tulsa. Sacramento Republic FC occupies fifth place with 10 points from seven games, with four low-scoring draws. Both teams are battle-tested early in the season, setting the stage for a classic USL midweek showdown.

Expect a cautious, possession-oriented battle early on, with Sacramento leveraging home support and width from fullbacks Jack Gurr and Ryan Spaulding, while Orange County relies on their compact shape and quick transitions. OCSC's attack has been spread across contributors like Lyam MacKinnon and set-piece threats, and Sacramento's forwards Da'vian Kimbrough and Mayele Malango will look to exploit any gaps in OC's back line. With Orange County boasting one of the league's stingiest defenses, led by captain Tom Brewitt and goalkeeper Alex Rando, and Sacramento showing draw-heavy tendencies, a low-scoring, tactical affair is likely. However, either side could seize three points with a moment of individual quality.

Orange County SC's success in this matchup will hinge on its ability to dictate play through the midfield, with Stephen Kelly and Marcelo Palomino playing central roles in establishing tempo, maintaining possession, and disrupting the opposition's rhythm. Their ability to control transitions, both defensively and going forward, will be critical in setting the foundation for OCSC's attacking movements.

In the final third, Chris Hegardt will be tasked with providing creativity and vision, unlocking defensive lines with incisive passing and intelligent movement. The attacking unit as a whole must adopt a proactive and confident approach, showing urgency and intent whenever opportunities arise.

To generate meaningful pressure against goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, OCSC must increase its shot volume while also improving efficiency in front of goal. This means making better decisions in key moments, capitalizing on half-chances, and maintaining composure in finishing situations. A more clinical edge, combined with sustained attacking pressure, will be essential if Orange County is to break through and secure a result.

After this match, Orange County will have 2 more road fixtures before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Sacramento Republic FC Keys to the Match:

Sacramento must control the midfield, win second balls, and use the width from fullbacks Jack Gurr and Ryan Spaulding to stretch Orange County's compact defense. Midfielders will need to drive the game and supply quality service, while Da'vian Kimbrough and the forward line must stay clinical to maintain recent home scoring form. Converting set pieces and limiting service to Lyam MacKinnon through disciplined work from central defenders Freddy Kleemann and Lee Desmond will be critical. At Heart Health Park, they need to avoid the defensive lapses seen in the El Paso loss by staying compact and organized across the back line and with goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

Sacramento Republic FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-8-9 (2nd)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 27 | Clean Sheets: 13

Players to Watch:

M Freddy Kleemann

GK Danny Vitiello

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC must maintain its league-leading defensive discipline and clean-sheet mentality, with captain Tom Brewitt and goalkeeper Alex Rando anchoring the back line. OCSC will want to exploit Sacramento's draw-heavy recent form through disciplined counter-attacks, winning second-ball battles in the midfield to feed dangerous forwards like Lyam MacKinnon. Midfielders Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will need to step up and control transitions, while the forward line stays clinical on the break to secure a vital road result.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 12-12-8 all-time against Sacramento Republic FC (Last 5 against SAC - 3-2-0)

Players to Watch:

GK Alex Rando

F Lyam MacKinnon

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship - Playoffs Round 1

Orange County SC (5-4 Pen) 0-0 Sacramento Republic (November 2, 2025, Sacramento, CA)

Scoring Summary: N/A







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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