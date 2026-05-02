Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Brooklyn FC
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Overview: MIA vs BKN
Date: Saturday, May 2
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET
Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, FL)
Forecast: 88 degrees with sunny skies at kickoff
How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)
Miami FC returns to Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night for USL Championship regular season action, hosting Brooklyn FC as part of Champions Night presented by Baptist Health.
KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC
Miami enters Saturday's match riding strong momentum after a dominant 4-1 win over FC Naples in USL Cup play on Wednesday night.
The team wasted no time setting the tone in that match, scoring three goals inside the opening 20 minutes and controlling the game from start to finish. The attacking unit showed sharpness and confidence, while the group as a whole displayed cohesion and control on both sides of the ball.
Now, the focus shifts back to league play.
Saturday presents an important opportunity for Miami to carry that energy into the USL Championship and continue building consistency early in the season. With confidence growing and players contributing across the pitch, the team will look to deliver another strong performance in front of the home crowd.
KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Brooklyn FC
Brooklyn FC comes into Saturday's matchup following a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC in its most recent USL Championship match.
They also picked up a 3-0 win over New York Cosmos in USL Cup action, showing their ability to be effective in front of goal when given space.
Brooklyn has demonstrated balance between defensive organization and attacking efficiency, and will look to bring that into a challenging road match in Miami.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Saturday's matchup features two teams coming off positive results across different competitions, setting the stage for a competitive night at Pitbull Stadium.
For Miami, the focus will be on translating its midweek attacking rhythm into league play while maintaining defensive discipline against a well-structured opponent.
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