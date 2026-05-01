Toyota Field to Host International Friendly Between Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal on June 9

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Toyota Field will host an international friendly between the Saudi Arabia and Senegal men's national teams on Tuesday, June 9, the club announced today. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, with broadcast details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to bring a high-quality international matchup to Toyota Field and showcase not only our club's facilities, but the city of San Antonio to a global audience," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "Being a part of an event connected to the World Cup is a tremendous opportunity for our organization and community. We're looking forward to seeing our fans show up in full force and demonstrate the welcoming, passionate spirit that makes San Antonio such a special place to host. This is another great example of our commitment to bringing top-level events to Toyota Field and continuing to elevate our city on the international stage."

This marks the third-ever international friendly at Toyota Field. The stadium played host to an exhibition between the United States and Slovenia in January 2024, also hosting the Australia and Mexico women's national teams in April that year.

Saudi Arabia continues to establish itself as a consistent presence in international competition, qualifying for multiple recent FIFA World Cups, including in 2018 and 2022. At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the Green Falcons notably defeated eventual champion Argentina with a 2-1 win in the group stage. The team most recently made it to the quarterfinals as a guest team at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Senegal enters the match as one of Africa's top teams, highlighted by its title at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Lions of Teranga, currently ranked 14th in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, have qualified for the last three World Cups and advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time in the team's history in 2022.

"This match forms an important part of our final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, allowing us to fine-tune key aspects of our performance and ensure the team is fully prepared ahead of the tournament," said Assistant Secretary-General of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Majid bin Ali Al-Sahib. "We look forward to visiting San Antonio and to playing at Toyota Field, where the facilities and the city's warm welcome will provide an excellent environment for the team."

Both Saudi Arabia and Senegal will utilize the friendly as part of their final preparations before competing in the World Cup. Saudi Arabia begins play in Group H against Uruguay on Monday, June 15, while Senegal will face off against defending runner-up France in Group I on Tuesday, June 16.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public today at 2 p.m. CT through Ticketmaster. SAFC Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive presale to purchase tickets for the match beginning today at 12 p.m. Group tickets or hospitality spaces can be purchased by calling 210-444-5657.







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