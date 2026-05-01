Orange County SC Signs Winger Brandon Cambridge
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Irvine, CA - Orange County SC is excited to announce the signing of winger Brandon Cambridge for the 2026 USL Championship season. The 24-year-old dynamic attacker brings valuable professional experience from Major League Soccer and the USL Championship.
Cambridge most recently featured for Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship. He previously spent three seasons in the Charlotte FC organization in MLS, including time with their reserve side Crown Legacy FC, where he contributed to the team's development system after signing his first professional contract in December 2022.
Cambridge was a standout performer at the collegiate level for the University of Portland Pilots. In 2022, he earned West Coast Conference (WCC) Offensive Player of the Year honors, the first Pilot to receive the award, along with multiple WCC Offensive Player of the Week selections and national recognition as College Soccer News Third Team All-American and Player of the Week.
"We're really pleased to add Brandon to the group. His energy, pace, and attacking mindset are exactly what we were looking for," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He has the ability to stretch defenses, take players on, and is a great fit for how we want to play."
Cambridge began his youth career in the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy before moving to the professional ranks. He is known for his technical ability, goal-scoring threat, and versatility in attacking positions.
For more information, visit orangecountysoccer.com.
Transaction Details:
Orange County SC signs forward Brandon Cambridge - April 30, 2026
Name: Brandon Cambridge
Pronunciation: bran-duhn cam-bridge
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 163 lbs
Number: #14
Born: February 9, 2002
Birthplace: NYC, New York
Hometown: NYC, New York
Previous Club: Sacramento Republic FC
Social Media: @brandoncambridgee on Instagram
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