What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Detroit

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC returns to the USL Championship regular season on Saturday, facing Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

It is just the second league game in five for Louisville, with three cup games over the last three weeks - two U.S. Open Cup matches and a Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage game.

The game is a playoff rematch of last year's Eastern Conference quarterfinal, a shocking 1-0 upset in favor of Detroit at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville won the 2025 USL Championship Players' Shield as the regular-season champion, was the No. 1 overall seed and had suffered just one loss in league play all season. Detroit, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a losing record and made the playoffs as the eighth seed - making the Detroit victory one of the biggest playoff upsets in league history.

Evidently, the United Soccer League schedule makers loved the idea of a revenge matchup.

Saturday's meeting will be the first of four this season between Louisville and Detroit. They'll meet three times in the USL Championship regular season - the most of any LouCity opponent - and once more in the USL Cup group stage.

Louisville's 2026 season has mirrored 2025 - the boys in purple lead the USL Championship with a 5-1-1 record.

Detroit looks to be significantly improved from last year. Le Rouge, as the team refers to itself, are third in the Eastern Conference at 3-2-1. Those three wins are already a third of last year's total (9).

It has come through a more sturdy defense this season. Detroit has the second-best defensive record this season in the USL Championship, surrendering just four goals - second only to Orange County SC.

That defense might meet its match Saturday, however. Louisville boasts the second-most potent attack, scoring 15 goals in league play.

Follow Along

- The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Bounce back: Louisville City is unbeaten in games following its last 18 losses, going 14-0-4. LouCity last lost back-to-back games in July 2023.

Worth it: All-time, LouCity is 2-2-1 at Keyworth Stadium, home of Detroit. The one draw was in the U.S. Open Cup in 2022, when LouCity advanced on penalties. Detroit's last win over Louisville at home was in September 2024.

Off the bench: LouCity forward Ray Serrano has scored in back-to-back games as a substitute. It's the first time the 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back games since June 2025.

Possession: LouCity finished Wednesday's game with 28.7% possession, its lowest number this season. Louisville had 29.4% possession in an earlier U.S. Open Cup win against Austin FC. In league play, LouCity has finished with over 50% of possession seven times and is 5-1-1 in those games.

He's a dog: Goalkeeper Danny Faundez made eight saves in Wednesday night's U.S. Open Cup loss at the Houston Dynamo, a career-high. The 33-year-old has been a Louisville City FC player since 2022.

Darren does it: Detroit's leading scorer, Darren Smith, has five goals in league play this season. The South African is in his second season with Detroit. He scored 10 goals last season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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