Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Lexington SC: UNLV Night: Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Rebels! It's UNLV Night at Cashman Field this Saturday, and you know what that means... $2 beers!

Here is everything you need to know before you head to Cashman Field, including information on $2 beers, our ticket and hat bundle, parking, ticketing, tailgate, and more!

Ticketing

Las Vegas Lights FC has partnered with SeatGeek for the 2026 season. Lights fans will purchase, manage, and access their tickets through the SeatGeek platform.

To explore all ticketing options, including season tickets, flex plans, premium spaces, and more, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

To snag single match tickets for this Saturday's matchup against Lexington SC, click the button below to buy now through SeatGeek.

Matchday Timeline

5:30 p.m. - Pre-Match Tailgate Party Opens

6:30 p.m. - Gates Open

6:49 p.m. - Warmups Start

7:36 p.m. - Kickoff

Best Deal Out There, No Cap!

Buy one Sideline GA ticket plus a UNLVxLights special edition hat... for only $40!

Claim your hat at our Customer Service Booth located in the center of the main concourse.

To buy this bundle, click on the link below and use code UNLVHAT26.

$2 Cold Ones!

To celebrate UNLV Night we have Garage Beers (Original and Lime) for ONLY $2!

Stick around in your seats following the match to enjoy the fireworks in the company of the Lights family!

Pre-Match Tailgate Party

The pre-match tailgate party is always a blast!

Head to the plaza right outside the front gates starting at 5:30 p.m. to join the party before gates open at 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature a live DJ, inflatable fun, merch pop-ups, food and drink, a gaming truck, and so much more!

Non-Profit of the Match

This Saturday's Non-Profit of the Match is Foster Care Chamber.

The Foster Care Chamber of Commerce is the nation's first chamber built specifically to support foster youth and young adults transitioning into independence, while also strengthening the business and nonprofit communities that serve them.

Foster Care Chamber will be at Cashman Field this Saturday running a donation drive asking for toys, stuffed animals, backpacks, back to school items, and more. Head to their table at our tailgate to donate at the match!

Parking

Fans can pre-purchase parking before arriving at Cashman Field. Parking is $10 when pre-purchased online and $13 in-person on match day. Pre-purchase now and streamline your arrival.

Stadium Policy FAQs

Can I pay with cash at Cashman Field?

No. Cashman Field is a cashless venue (yes, we understand the irony).

If I'm bringing a bag with me, does it have to be clear?

Yes. Cashman Field operates under a clear bag policy to ensure safety and a smooth entrance for fans.

However, small non-clear clutch bags are permitted, as well as seat cushions that have no pockets or zippered compartments. Exemptions are permitted for medically necessary items.

Can I bring in my own food or beverage?

No. Outside food or beverage is not allowed into Cashman Field. However, one unopened, sealed water bottle per fan is allowed.

How much does parking cost? Can I pre-pay?

Parking is $10 pre-paid online and $13 in-person on matchday. Fans can pre-purchase parking.

Can I bring sunscreen into the stadium?

No. However, thanks to our partners at Comprehensive Cancer Centers, we have sunscreen dispensers available for all fans located outside the bathrooms on both sides of the concourse (one each behind the Sideline GA section and the Endline GA section).

Are there sensory kits available at Cashman Field?

Yes! Visit our Customer Service Booth in the center of the concourse to check out a sensory kit.

For a full list of permitted items, prohibited items, bag guidelines, and more important information, head over to our Fan Code of Conduct page at lasvegaslightsfc.com/matchday/code-of-conduct.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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