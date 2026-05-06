Las Vegas Lights FC Loans Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola to Athletic Club Boise for the 2026 Season

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club has loaned goalkeeper Jared Mazzola to Athletic Club Boise for the remainder of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Mazzola joined the Lights ahead of the 2026 season after spending two seasons with Sacramento Republic FC. He made six starts for the club.

Las Vegas continues the 2026 USL Championship season away at New Mexico United on Saturday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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