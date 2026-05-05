Blaine Ferri Named to USL Championship Week 8/9 Team of the Week Bench
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship Tuesday named Lexington SC's Blaine Ferri to the Week 8/9 Team of the Week bench.
Ferri assisted Aaron Molloy's 6' minute goal Saturday at Las Vegas Lights. The helper marked his first of the season in league play and his second in all competitions.
He also came inches away from a goal himself, smashing the crossbar on a direct free kick attempt later in the first half.
Overall, the 25-year-old created four scoring chances for LSC and led the club with 21 passes in the final third.
On the other side of the ball, Ferri won all three of his tackle attempts, seven of 10 duels, recorded two interceptions and made five recoveries.
The Team of the Week mention is the club-leading third of the season for Ferri.
2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards
Round 1: Marcus Epps
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026
- Blaine Ferri Named to USL Championship Week 8/9 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Waite Earns Team of the Week Honors in Milestone Shutout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Head Coach Luke Spencer, Trio of Scissortails Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 9 - FC Tulsa
- Battery's Swan, Foster Named to Week 8/9 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 8/9 - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Michel Benitez and Arturo Rodriguez Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Celebrates May's Indomitable Educators - Sacramento Republic FC
- A New (Mexico) Hope: United Takes on El Paso on Star Wars Night - New Mexico United
- Historic Rotunda Reawakens with Know Your Roots Storefront Activation by Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club, Good Mother Studio, and Rubicon Point Partners - Oakland Roots SC
- Best Was "Worth his Weight in Gold" for the Rowdies - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Edgar Snyder & Associates Joins as Riverhounds Partner - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- This Saturday, Join Brooklyn FC for Support the Troops Night & a Special Mother's Day Celebration - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Blaine Ferri Named to USL Championship Week 8/9 Team of the Week Bench
- Lexington SC Outshoots, but Falls Short in 2-1 Defeat to Las Vegas
- Aaron Molloy Scores Third Goal of the Season in 2-1 Loss at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Stalemate Again: Lexington SC Tops Table After Fourth Draw
- Lexington Gears up for USL After Dark with 10:30 p.m. Kickoff at Las Vegas Lights FC