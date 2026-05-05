Blaine Ferri Named to USL Championship Week 8/9 Team of the Week Bench

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship Tuesday named Lexington SC's Blaine Ferri to the Week 8/9 Team of the Week bench.

Ferri assisted Aaron Molloy's 6' minute goal Saturday at Las Vegas Lights. The helper marked his first of the season in league play and his second in all competitions.

He also came inches away from a goal himself, smashing the crossbar on a direct free kick attempt later in the first half.

Overall, the 25-year-old created four scoring chances for LSC and led the club with 21 passes in the final third.

On the other side of the ball, Ferri won all three of his tackle attempts, seven of 10 duels, recorded two interceptions and made five recoveries.

The Team of the Week mention is the club-leading third of the season for Ferri.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

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