Battery's Swan, Foster Named to Week 8/9 USLC Team of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Colton Swan and Maalique Foster were named to the league's Week 8/9 Team of the Week following the Battery's dominant 4-0 win over Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday.

The duo kicked in key performances that led to Charleston securing all three points.

Swan turned in a sensational showing on the eve of his 19th birthday by notching his second brace of the year, and first in league play. Both tallies came via headers, with the first breaking open the game and the second capping off the night. Swan also had the most touches (five) in the opposition box and the most shots (four), in addition to recording one chance created.

Foster scored one goal and provided one assist against Jacksonville. His goal doubled the Battery's lead after an extensive string of passes in the build-up and the assist was supplied to Kirill Pakhomov's strike just before the break. Foster additionally registered a perfect 21 of 21 passing accuracy, including two of two accurate long balls.

The Battery have now earned seven Team of the Week selections in 2026.

Nathan Messer garnered an honorable mention to the Team of the Week Bench after supplying his third assist in league play, placing him in a tie for second in the Championship Golden Playmaker race.

Charleston will have a bye next week and then hit the road for their next two matches: Richmond Kickers (May 16) and New Mexico United (May 23). The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 30, against Detroit City FC for Military Appreciation Night at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 8/9

GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Ian, FC Tulsa

D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa

M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

F - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery

F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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