A New (Mexico) Hope: United Takes on El Paso on Star Wars Night

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - One of the best rivalries in the USL will head back to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night. The El Paso Locomotive travel north to take on New Mexico United at 7 PM. This will be the two teams first league match in over a calendar year. The two sides last played each other on May 3rd, 2025 in league play. The two teams did met up in Open Cup play on April 1st at the UNM Soccer Complex.

Us The Force Luke

This will be United's first ever Star Wars Night in team history. The black and yellow are looking to use the force to keep the good times going at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. United has gone unbeaten in their last eight at the main ground. El Paso has not won at "The Lab" since June 3rd, 2023 in a 1-0 thriller. However this has been one of the most hotly contested rivalries in the league with United having a record of 7-8-6* (W-D-L) across all competitions. *(PK shootouts are counted as draws.)

The Jedi Order

Key for United to keep this home streak going will be Niall Reid-Stephen and former Arsenal man Gedion Zelalem. Reid-Stephen has adjusted to the speed of the USL Championship quickly. Quickly he have been a key contributor for Dennis Sanchez's side in the attack. The native of Barbados has scored twice with six key passes and a 100% tackles success rate. Zelalem, who came back from injury last match, helped contribute off the bench in United's 2-1 win over AV ALTA last time out. With the Stanley Cup playoffs going on Zelalem decided to get in on the fun. In the 74th minute he contriubed with a hockey assist to Niall Reid-Stephen who played the ball across to Justin Rennicks to put the game away.

The Dark Side

El Paso has shown early their skill and scoring prowess under Junior Gonzalez. Key to this has been former United man Amando Moreno. Moreno has played in six matches this season starting in five and scoring four goals on seven shots on target so far this year. He has scored against his former club only once in a 3-2 United win on April 6th, 2024 at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Along with Moreno, Rubio Rubí has shown his scoring abilities early on with five goals putting him in a tie for second in the USL Championship for most goals scored this season.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team and SiriusXM FC

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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