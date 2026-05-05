Hofamania: Kyle Hofmann Scores a Stunner in Academy 2-2 Draw
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Over the weekend New Mexico United's Academy side made significant strides towards what looks to be a promising season for the USL Academy Side.
Sunday Morning in Bernalillo, New Mexico will go down as a 2-2 draw in the books but will be remembered not for the score line but for the goal scored by Kyle Hofmann from around midfield that floated over the Stars FC keepers head like a Hot Air Balloon going in for a landing. Hofmanns wonder goal was matched by his teammate Leonel Bencomo who added the second goal for the youth side.
United dominated the match outshooting Stars FC 15-5 and controlling possession 61% to 39%. The defense was the story of the match as they did not allow a single corner kick or open play goal to the opponent. The visitors' two goals came via penalty kicks in the match.
The academy will travel to Casa Grande, Arizona next for their May 16th match against Barca Academy before traveling to play rival Phoenix Risings Academy on May 30th in the Valley. United's next academy home match day will be on June 7th against Arizona Arsenal. Academy home matches are free to attend.
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