Loudoun United FC Announces Patient First as Official Partner

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce a new partnership with Patient First, naming the urgent and primary care provider an Official Partner of the club ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

The partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to health, wellness, and the development of young athletes both on and off the field. As an Official Partner of Loudoun United FC, Patient First will support the club's mission to provide high-level soccer experiences and competitive opportunities while promoting player safety, injury prevention, and overall well-being.

Patient First has served communities across the Mid-Atlantic region since opening its first medical center in 1981, with a vision of making access to quality medical care as convenient and cost-effective as possible. The healthcare provider offers both urgent and primary care services, participates in most insurance plans, and operates 79 centers across the region, including medical centers in Leesburg, Sterling, and Chantilly.

Through the partnership, Loudoun United FC players, families, and supporters will benefit from increased awareness of local healthcare resources and initiatives focused on sports safety, healthy living, and access to convenient care. Patient First provides walk-in medical care with extended hours, giving families peace of mind when it comes to injuries, illnesses, and routine health needs.

"We are excited to partner with Loudoun United FC," said Victoria Soriano, Community Relations Manager at Patient First. "Supporting youth athletics means supporting the health, growth, and development of our community's future leaders. We look forward to building meaningful connections with Loudoun United FC players and their families."

The partnership reflects a shared belief in building stronger, healthier communities through quality healthcare and the power of youth sports. Together, Loudoun United FC and Patient First are committed to creating a safe, supportive environment where young athletes can thrive in competition, in the classroom, and in life.







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