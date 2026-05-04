Monterey Bay FC Show Signs of Improvement Despite 2-1 Loss against FC Tulsa

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-6-2, 2 points) hosted FC Tulsa (3-2-2, 12 points) on Star Wars Night in the coaching debut of the club's new gaffer, Alex Covelo. A debut that brought in a breathe of fresh air and new hope, but Monterey Bay FC weren't able to capitalize on a early lead to secure their first regular season in Week 9 of the USL Championship.

In first half of play, Monterey Bay FC looked like a completely different team as improvements from both the offensive and defensive side of the ball were noticeably more structured and efficient. The Crisp-and-Kelp limited FC Tulsa to just two chances at goal, but were off target. The Monterey Bay FC defense was getting the job done and so was the offense as the team intensity overall was ramped up tremendously.

A member of the MBFC who continues to have productive form of play is Ilijah Paul, who in the 25th minute scored a goal in his third consecutive match (second goal in the USL Championship). A scoring opportunity that began from behind at the feet of Fernando Delgado on a clearance that was received by Paul in the center of the pitch. He would then sprint towards the box upon going out wide to the left with teammate Kevin Nadje. Nadje would then set up for a cross that was headed at the back post by Monterey Bay winger, Omari Glasgow, an attempt that would be deflected by the keeper, but appearing was Paul to tap it into the back of the net to give Monterey Bay the early lead in the first half.

"It was a good team goal all around from start to finish," said Paul. "A new coach means different opportunities. Throughout practice our coach [Covelo] has been coaching us to press more on both defense and offense and it showed in that situation. A new coach in the club signifies more opportunities to learn and grow. Each coach has a different style of play along with a different work ethic. We just want to go out there and push each other even harder because all we want to do is win games no matter who's at the helm."

Continuous attacking attempts were made by Monterey Bay throughout the remaining of the first half from Paul, Nadje, Glasgow and even MBFC captain, Nico Gordon. Despite not being able to increase the lead before the end of the first half of regulation, it was first for the Crisp-and-Kelp as the goal by Paul would give the club its first lead of the season during a match and also heading into halftime.

"We want to show the people the type of team this club can be and we saw that in the first half," said Monterey Bay FC head coach, Alex Covelo. "We have to become a family, there can't be egos and be in this all together. Today we saw a different type of Monterey in the aspects of mentality and aggressiveness. Now we just have to go into training to fix some technical facets of our game and move forward."

A player who returned to the starting squad was Monterey Bay's Eduardo Blancas. Blancas who is a familiar face to Covelo as he was his head coach in San Jose when the young midfielder spent some time with the Earthquakes organization.

"I feel like the biggest thing that he [Covelo] has brought to this team is intensity," said Blancas. "You could see it on the field during the first half how we were all pressing together. I feel like overall we're a better team, we just need to stick to the plan our coach is bringing in, fix those mistakes and make improvements in the next training session."

FC Tulsa entered the second half looking to equalizing the match and remain unbeaten against Monterey Bay on the road. Tulsa began with a tremendous amount of pressing in Monterey's half and after just three minutes in, Tulsa was awarded a penalty after defender Lucas Stauffer was taken down on the edge of the box. It would be forward Jamie Webber that would step up to the penalty spot and tie the match after a shot into the top right corner in the 49th minute to level the match at a goal apiece.

Tulsa would then find their go-ahead goal just eight minutes later (57th minute) as Scissortails' midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski placed the ball in the back of the net after ball that was handed off by teammate Bailey Sparks.

Monterey Bay would try to push for an equalizer of their own until the very last minute of the match but were held without a shot on goal in the second half. In the 95th minute, forward Wesley Leggett would be part of a controversial play when he made a run on the far side within the penalty box and was brought down by FC Tulsa's defense, but no penalty was awarded for Monterey Bay and therefore securing FC Tulsa's 2-1 win in Seaside. If the penalty was marked and scored, Monterey Bay would've drawn the match and record their first ever point against FC Tulsa at home.

Monterey Bay FC will now continue their pursuit of the club's first win on the road this Friday as the Crisp-and-Kelp will face Lexington SC on May 8th at Lexington SC Stadium with the match set to kick off at 4:30 p.m (P.T.).

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Sebastian Lletgett (precautionary) and Facundo Canete (meniscus).

Information

Date: May 3, 2026

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Cloudy and 58°F

Attendance: 3,603

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

FC Tulsa 0 2 2

MB: Paul (25 ¬Â²)

OAK: Webber (49 ¬Â²), Kocevski (57 ¬Â²)

Stats Summary: MB / TUL

Shots: 8 / 8

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 19 / 18

Possession: 60.5% / 39.5%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Belmar Joseph Jr. (caution) 22'

MB: Ilijah Paul (caution) 37 ¬Â²

MB: Nick Ross (caution) 71 ¬Â²

TUL: Jamie Webber (caution) 53 ¬Â²

TUL: Lamar Batista (caution) 78'

Officials

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referee: Bhavik Dutt

Assistant Referee: Stefan Knoerr







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026

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