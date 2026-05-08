Monterey Bay FC Face First Road Test Under New Head Coach

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-6-2, 2 points) go on the road for the first time in two weeks, this time they face Lexington SC (1-4-3, 6 points) at Lexington SC Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT in Week 10 of the USL Championship Season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC hit the road after two home games in two seperate competitions, USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup. Last Saturday, Monterey hosted FC Tulsa in the debut of newly appointed head coach, Alex Covelo. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed a major improvement on ball possession and creativity to attack the opponent's goal. So much so that Monterey Bay entered the halftime with the lead for the first time in the regular season. Unfortunately, Monterey Bay couldn't execute the same level of play in the second half and conceeded two goals to lose their sixth (third at home) game of the season. The Crisp-and-Kelp will now go on the road still seeking their first win of the season and demonstrate the new change in tatical play that has been brought in my Covelo.

Lexington SC played on the road against Las Vegas Lights FC on May 2 lossing the match 2-1. In four home matches, Lexington have recorded one win, two losses and one tie. Their sole home win came against Brooklyn FC on March 25. The cub's most recent home game came against Rhode Island FC where Lexington lost 3-1.

In their previous matchup, Monterey Bay FC defeated Lexington SC by a score of 2-1 at Cardinale Stadium. Lexington got ahead early in the match with Nicolas Firmino scoring the opening goal in the 7th minute of the first half. Monterey maintained their composure and would eventually level up the score with goal by Monterey Bay's Adam Larsson at the 20th minute. Both teams entered halftime with a 1-1 tie. Both teams were neck and neck until Lexington awarded the home club a penalty on a handball by a defender. Stepping up to the spot with his final touch of the match, Søjberg buried the ball into the left side netting to complete the comeback and give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 2-1 lead and secured the team's seventh win of the 2025 season.

Historically, Monterey Bay FC has not lost to Lexington in the USL Championship. Monterey has recorded one win at Cardinale Stadium and a draw at Lexington. Monterey will be looking to win their first road game in the series matchup between both clubs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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